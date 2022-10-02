Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 10.33pm
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Aaron Ramsdale believes Arsenal’s poor end to last season has lit a fire under the players for the current campaign – revealing they now have an “Eff it” approach if something goes wrong.

A 3-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday ensured Arsenal remained at the top of the Premier League as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka proved too much for 10-man Spurs.

Harry Kane had levelled from the penalty spot – his 14th goal in 18 north London derbies – but when Emerson Royal was sent off for a nasty challenge on Gabriel Martinelli, the game moved away from the visitors.

Both the performance and result were in stark contrast to the reverse fixture in May, which saw Tottenham win 3-0 and ultimately pip the Gunners to the final Champions League position.

After that loss, Ramsdale had said emotions got the better of Arsenal, something the England goalkeeper feels has changed this season.

“The experiences at the end last season are adding to our team spirit and mentality,” he said.

“It’s not just the lads who have come in who have brought this winning mentality. We all have this fire burning inside because of what happened at the end of last season.

“We spoke about it before the game, to play the game and not the occasion and that’s what we did.

“The day I returned to pre-season, two weeks late through internationals, I came back and the standard of training had increased.

Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have a fire burning inside
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have a fire burning inside (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“From the start of the season we played really well in games and we’re winning, that helps.

“It is a never-say-die attitude, the way I would word it is an “Eff it mentality”, ‘who cares we have conceded? We have got 10 minutes, 70 minutes, we will play our way. We never run out of time’.

“That is the big thing for us and the manager, we don’t stop working.”

One of the players who has come into the side from last season is William Saliba – the France centre-back spent last year at Marseille but is now a firm fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side.

“He has fit in really well,” Ramsdale said of the 21-year-old.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League
Arsenal are top of the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It is a credit to him that he has been put straight into the team, he is a bit of a Rolls-Royce with the way he moves and he has never seemed phased.

“He is still a young boy so still makes mistakes so at the minute it is either Ben (White), myself, Gabriel or Thomas Partey digging him out and he is digging other people out as well.

“That is the main thing at the minute, our mistakes aren’t leading to too many things and that is the sign of a team with good characters in and around that back five.”

