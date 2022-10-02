Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election

By Press Association
October 2 2022
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is slightly leading former Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election, with 52% of the votes counted.

Mr Bolsonaro has 46.3% support compared with 44.9% for Mr da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party.

Six other candidates share the remaining votes in Sunday’s election.

Brazil Elections
Jair Bolsonaro leaves the polling station where he voted (Andre Coelho/AP)

It is not yet clear if either of the two candidates will be able to claim an outright victory. A possible runoff is scheduled for October 30.

Polls closed at 5pm nationwide and because the vote is conducted electronically, initial results are out quickly. Final results are usually available a few hours later.

The highly polarised election will determine whether the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right leader in office for another four years.

Mr Bolsonaro’s administration has been marked by incendiary speech, his testing of democratic institutions, his widely criticised handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in 15 years.

Brazil Elections
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Andre Penner/AP)

But he has built a devoted base by defending conservative values and presenting himself as protecting the nation from leftist policies that he says infringe on personal liberties and produce economic turmoil.

Mr da Silva is credited with building an extensive social welfare programme during his 2003-10 presidency that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class.

He is also remembered for his administration’s involvement in vast corruption scandals and his own convictions, which were later annulled by the Supreme Court.

More than 150 million Brazilians were eligible to vote, though abstention rates can reach as high as 20%.

