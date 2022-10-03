What the papers say – October 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – October 3

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 2.20am
What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Backlash to the Chancellor’s tax plans dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent all lead with former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps hitting out at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Mr Gove said the plan “isn’t Tory”, according to Metro.

The Daily Mail says Mr Gove’s comments have stoked “revolt”, while the i and Daily Mirror report a “Tory rebellion” is building against Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Telegraph says Ms Truss has delayed a vote on the plan amid the growing backlash.

The Daily Express and Financial Times report Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to defend the plan and call on his peers to “stay the course”.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries former Spice Girl Mel B’s comments on her history with domestic abuse, as she demands MPs to act.

And the Daily Star says psychiatrists have found eating beef burgers can help ward off depression.

(Morry Gash/AP)
Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots
Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a run-off vote after neither got enough support to win outright on Sunday (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither candidate receives 50% support
Sarah Everard was raped and killed as she walked home in south London on March 3 last year (Family handout/CPS/PA)
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens due back in court over flashing charges
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Man to appear in court charged with murder of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
It appears increasingly likely neither of the top two candidates in Brazil’s highly polarised election race will receive more than 50% of the valid votes, meaning a second round vote will be scheduled for October 30 (Bruna Prado/AP)
Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race
Sculpture in the eye of a needle and Labrador puppy Daniel (Guide Dogs/PA)
Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King
A phone being dialled (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls
The Duke of Cambridge and Sir Nicholas Bacon attending the lighting of the Principal Beacon at the Tree of Trees sculpture outside Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)
Trees from Platinum Jubilee sculpture to be planted across UK in honour of Queen
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election

Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…
A community fridge at Edinburgh College for students struggling with the rising cost of living (Colleges Scotland/PA)
Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Miller was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping…
Pupils at St Ninian's Episcopal Primary will recite a class poem and individual poems at the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Live Final. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…

