Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens due back in court over flashing charges By Press Association October 3 2022, 2.48am Sarah Everard was raped and killed as she walked home in south London on March 3 last year (Family handout/CPS/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens will return to the Old Bailey to enter pleas after being charged with flashing. The 49-year-old is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder. In June 2015, he allegedly drove pantless through Dover in Kent. And in November 2020, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist. Sarah Everard was snatched as she walked home (Family handout/CPS/PA) He is due to appear in court before Mrs Justice May on Monday. In a separate case, the former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent exposure. Those charges relate to other alleged incidents in Swanley, Kent, last year – on January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27. Last March, while a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Couzens snatched 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard as she walked home in south London. Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is currently serving a whole-life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for her killing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither candidate receives 50% support Man to appear in court charged with murder of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel What the papers say – October 3 Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls Trees from Platinum Jubilee sculpture to be planted across UK in honour of Queen Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations… 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 18 5 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 6 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 7 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 4 8 Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated 9 When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the… 10 Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow More from The Courier 'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago 3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER… Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping… Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the… Editor's Picks Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago Meet the Fife baby whisperer helping your little ones get the best night’s sleep When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the Dens Park bath Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after ‘stopping booze’ Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits? Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding if they were in power Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display Hear St Ninian’s Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final