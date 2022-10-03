Iranian speaker warns protests over woman’s death could destabilise country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Iranian speaker warns protests over woman’s death could destabilise country

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 9.24am
An activist wears a message on her protective face mask “Stop Killing Us” during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon (AP)
An activist wears a message on her protective face mask “Stop Killing Us” during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon (AP)

Iran’s parliamentary speaker has warned that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilise the country, and urged security forces to deal harshly with those who he said endanger public order.

Posts on social media showed there were scattered anti-government protests in Tehran and running clashes with security forces in other towns on Sunday, even as the government moved to partly or entirely block internet connectivity in Iran.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told legislators that unlike the current protests, which he said were aimed at toppling the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms.

Iran protest
People shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul (AP)

Mr Qalibaf said: “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing (the system).

“I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilising and toppling (of institutions).”

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

The protesters have vented their anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic. The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

Demonstrations against Ms Amini’s death have also taken place in other countries including Turkey, Lebanon and France.

Iranian state TV has reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the demonstrations began on September 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

Mr Qalibaf is a former influential commander in the paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Along with the president and the head of the judiciary, he is one of three ranking officials who deal with all important issues of the nation.

The three meet regularly and sometimes meet with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters.

Mr Qalibaf said he believes many of those taking part in recent protests had no intention of seeking to overthrow the government in the beginning and claimed foreign-based opposition groups were fomenting protests aimed at tearing down the system.

Turkey protest
Protests against Ms Amini’s death have taken place around the world (AP)

Iranian authorities have not presented evidence for their allegations of foreign involvement in the protests.

“Creating chaos in the streets will weaken social integrity, jeopardising the economy while increasing pressure and sanctions by the enemy,” Mr Qalibaf said, referring to long-standing US sanctions on Iran.

He promised to “amend the structures and methods of the morality police” to prevent a recurrence of what happened to Ms Amini.

She died in the custody of the morality police. Her family alleged she was beaten, while officials claim she died of a heart attack.

His remarks came after a closed meeting of parliament and a brief rally by lawmakers to voice support for Khamenei and the police, chanting “death to hypocrites”, a reference to Iranian opposition groups.

Protest in Turkey
Strands of hair lie on the ground after being cut by several women during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul (AP)

The statement by Mr Qalibaf is seen as an appeal to Iranians to stop their protests while supporting police and the security apparatus.

Meanwhile, the hard-line Kayhan daily newspaper said on Sunday that knife-carrying protesters attacked the newspaper building Saturday and shattered windows with rocks. It said they left when Guard members were deployed to the site.

Protests resumed on Sunday in several cities including Mashhad, according to social media reports, and Tehran’s Sharif Industrial University, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Witnesses said security was tight in the areas nearby Tehran University and its central areas as hundreds of riot police and plain clothes officers were stationed on junctions and squares.

Ms Amini was an Iranian Kurd and the protests first erupted in Kurdish areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A swan was found on rail tracks in Staines, Surrey (Network Rail/PA)
Swanning about – bird on the line delays rush hour commuters
The leak released gas from Nord Stream 2 (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)
Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
Gary Henderson, 64, from Harwich in Essex, who died after falling from the balcony of a third-floor flat in Duke Street in Ipswich (Family photo/PA)
Man fell to his death while trying to climb down from balcony, inquest told
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Three targets to boost smart motorway safety by the end of September were met but a fourth continues to be missed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Three smart motorway safety targets have been met but fourth is missed
Alice Wheeldon (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be…
Vodafone would own 51% of the new company (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone and Three in merger talks to ‘accelerate’ 5G rollout
Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to use the derby defeat by Manchester City as a motivation to improve (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
Women shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Istanbul (AP)
Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks