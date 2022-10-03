West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 10.04am
Soldiers loyal to Capt Ibrahim Traore walk in the streets of Ouagadougou (AP)
Soldiers loyal to Capt Ibrahim Traore walk in the streets of Ouagadougou (AP)

Regional mediators are heading to Burkina Faso in the wake of the West African country’s second coup this year, amid concern the latest power grab could further postpone elections and deepen the region’s Islamic extremist violence.

News that the delegation from the regional bloc known as Ecowas is travelling to the capital, Ouagadougou, came after diplomats confirmed that ex-premier Lt Col Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba had left for the neighbouring nation of Togo following talks mediated by religious leaders.

Burkina Faso’s new leader, Capt Ibrahim Traore, 34, is officially head of state pending future elections, the junta announced on Sunday.

While Ecowas, a 15-nation West African bloc, had reached an agreement to hold a new vote by July 2024, it remains unclear whether that date would still hold.

Burkina Faso Crisis
Soldiers loyal to Capt Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou (AP)

Burkina Faso’s last democratically elected president was overthrown by Lt Col Damiba in January amid frustration that his government had not been able to stop extremist attacks.

But the jihadi violence, which has killed thousands and forced two million to flee their homes, continued and has now brought an end to Lt Col Damiba’s tenure, too.

The new leader Capt Traore told journalists in interviews over the weekend that conditions remained poor for soldiers in the field. Lt Col Damiba had not done enough to improve that situation, he said.

“I go on patrol with my men and we don’t have the basic logistics,” he told Voice of America. “In some villages, the trees don’t have leaves because people eat the leaves. They eat weeds. We’ve proposed solutions that will enable us to protect these people, but we are not listened to. We made so many proposals.”

In recent days, Capt Traore’s followers have waved Russian flags and called for military support to help fight the jihadis, as neighbouring Mali has done with Russia’s Wagner Group.

Burkina Faso Crisis
Supporters of Capt Ibrahim Traore parade waving a Russian flag (AP)

However, those Russian mercenary forces have been accused of human rights abuses and some fear their involvement in Burkina Faso would only make things worse.

It remains to be seen whether Capt Traore and his forces can turn around the crisis as international condemnation of the new coup mounts.

The political chaos erupted into unrest over the weekend as protesters attacked the French embassy in the capital and several other buildings associated with France around the country.

The anti-French sentiment swelled further after a junta representative said on state television that Lt Col Damiba had sought refuge at a French military base in Burkina Faso. France vehemently denied the allegation and any involvement in the unfolding events.

The 4,000 French citizens registered in Burkina Faso are urged to stay at their homes, French foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

“The situation is very volatile in Burkina Faso,” she told The Associated Press on Sunday in Paris.

“There have been serious violations of the security of our diplomatic presence. Unacceptable violations that we condemn.”

