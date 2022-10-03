Burglars jailed for life for cannabis factory killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burglars jailed for life for cannabis factory killing

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 11.14am Updated: October 3 2022, 11.16am
(Metropolitan Police/PA)
(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two burglars who killed a man during a bungled bid to snatch nearly £100,000 of drugs from a cannabis factory have been jailed for life.

Shaddai Smith, 32, and Jason Sebran, 38, were found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Renato Geci and wounding his brother Vilson Geci, 29, after they broke into a house in Hounslow, west London, on March 22 last year.

On Monday, the pair were handed life sentences with a minimum term of 19 years.

They were also jailed for six years for wounding and three for burglary to run concurrently with the life sentences.

Shaddai Smith
Shaddai Smith was found guilty of murder and wounding with intent (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Judge Howard Crowson said that even though Smith delivered the fatal wound with a kitchen knife, Sebran provided “assistance and encouragement”, having restrained and stabbed Mr Geci with a screwdriver.

The judge told them: “In the event of a confrontation you were prepared to use lethal force to escape capture.

“I am satisfied the intent was to kill, although the intent was only formed a short time before the fatal blow.”

The judge also noted the “profound” effect on the victim’s family.

The Old Bailey trial heard that the property in Granville Avenue was the base of a “sophisticated” operation to cultivate more than 200 cannabis plants with an estimated value of £95,000.

Smith and Sebran climbed up a ladder and through a bathroom window, only to find the house occupied by the Albanian brothers.

The older sibling went to see what was going on, and was confronted by the intruders and sprayed in the face with what he believed was acid.

Jason Sebran
Jason Sebran (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC told jurors that a violent struggle ensued with Smith grabbing a knife from the kitchen and Sebran armed with a screwdriver.

Mr Aylett said: “Renato was stabbed to death with the knife as well as being stabbed with the screwdriver.

“As for Vilson, he was stabbed in the thigh with the knife and he also sustained a significant number of other injuries, albeit that most of them were fairly superficial.”

The defendants fled through a window and went to ground.

After his arrest, Smith, of Firwood Lane, Romford, admitted going to burgle the premises and claimed he had come under attack.

Sebran, from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, told police that someone else had gone into the house while he waited outside in his car.

However, Vilson Geci’s description of one attacker’s tattoos matched letters and numbers on Sebran’s arms showing the names and birthdays of his two children.

Sebran told officers: “It’s not like I’m coming into someone’s house and nicking your TV and your video – it’s cannabis. They shouldn’t be doing it in the first place so I ain’t got no morals about taking it.”

But Mr Aylett told jurors: “All the same, those men were not acting in the public interest. Instead they were in it for money.

“An expert has suggested that the potential value of the cannabis could have been as much as £95,000.”

Jurors were told that both men had pleaded guilty to burglary but said they believed the premises to be unoccupied at the time.

Detective Inspector Garth Hall, from Scotland Yard, said: “Smith and Sebran’s claims that they believed the house they were entering was empty and that their intention was only to steal cannabis plants have been disproved by the jury.

“Both men had ample opportunity to leave the property when they found Renato and another man inside – however, they were driven by greed and the profit they saw they could make from stealing the cannabis plants.

“They decided to attack Renato, using lethal force as they overpowered him, and causing multiple injuries to their second victim before fleeing empty-handed.”

