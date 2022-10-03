Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 11.40am Updated: October 3 2022, 1.49pm
Women shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Istanbul (AP)
Women shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Istanbul (AP)

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has responded publicly to the biggest protests seen in the country in years following the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman by saying the unrest had been planned by the US and Israel.

Khamenei described the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran while she was in the custody of Iran’s morality police, which set off weeks of nationwide protests, as “a sad incident” that “left us heartbroken”.

However, he sharply condemned the protests as a foreign plot to destabilise Iran, echoing authorities’ previous comments.

Turkey protest
Protests against Ms Amini’s death have taken place around the world (AP)

“This rioting was planned,” he told a cadre of police students in Tehran.

“I say clearly that these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees.”

He added of the protests: “Such actions are not normal, are unnatural.”

His comments come as nationwide protests sparked by Ms Amini’s death entered a third week despite the government’s efforts to crack down on them.

Authorities have repeatedly blamed foreign countries and exiled opposition groups for fanning the unrest, without providing evidence.

The protests over Ms Amini’s death have tapped into a deep well of grievances in Iran, including the country’s surging prices, high unemployment, social restrictions and political repression.

Demonstrations have continued in Tehran and far-flung provinces even as authorities have restricted internet access to the outside world and blocked social media apps.

Iran protest
People shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul (AP)

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest over the death of the 22-year-old, who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

The protesters have vented their anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic. The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

Demonstrations against Ms Amini’s death have also taken place in other countries including Turkey, Lebanon and France.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Meanwhile, Sharif University of Technology in Tehran announced that only doctoral students would be allowed on campus until further notice following hours of turmoil on Sunday evening, when witnesses said anti-government protesters clashed with hard-line pro-establishment students.

One witness said police kept hundreds of students holed up on campus and fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the demonstrations.

The university’s student association said that police and plainclothes officers surrounded the school from all sides and detained at least 300 students as protests rocked the campus after nightfall.

Plainclothes officers beat a professor and several university employees, the association reported.

The state-run IRNA news agency sought to downplay the violent stand-off, reporting a “protest gathering” took place and ended without casualties.

But the violent crackdown drew condemnation even from the Jomhouri Eslami daily, a hard-line Iranian newspaper.

Lebanon protester
A protest against Ms Amini’s death in Beirut, Lebanon (AP)

“Suppose we beat and arrest, is this the solution?” a column asked. “Suppose that is preventative. But will it be constructive?”

Demonstrations over Ms Amini’s death have grown into an open challenge to the Iranian leadership, with chants of “Death to the dictator”, echoing from the streets and balconies after dark.

Security forces have responded to the unrest with tear gas, metal pellets and in some cases live fire, according to rights groups and widely shared footage, although the scope of the crackdown remains unclear.

Iran’s state TV has reported the death toll from violent clashes between protesters and the security officers could be as high as 41. Rights groups have given higher death counts, with Amnesty International saying it has identified 52 victims, including five women and at least five children.

An untold number of people have been apprehended, with local officials reporting at least 1,500 arrests.

Security forces have picked up artists and activists who have voiced support for the protests, as well as dozens of journalists. Most recently on Sunday, authorities arrested Alborz Nezami, a reporter at an economic newspaper in Tehran.

Khamenei warned that that those who foment unrest to “sabotage” the country deserve “harsh prosecution and punishment”.

Young people who “come to the streets after excitement after watching something on the internet”, he added, should be “disciplined”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A swan was found on rail tracks in Staines, Surrey (Network Rail/PA)
Swanning about – bird on the line delays rush hour commuters
The leak released gas from Nord Stream 2 (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)
Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
Gary Henderson, 64, from Harwich in Essex, who died after falling from the balcony of a third-floor flat in Duke Street in Ipswich (Family photo/PA)
Man fell to his death while trying to climb down from balcony, inquest told
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Three targets to boost smart motorway safety by the end of September were met but a fourth continues to be missed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Three smart motorway safety targets have been met but fourth is missed
Alice Wheeldon (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be…
Vodafone would own 51% of the new company (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone and Three in merger talks to ‘accelerate’ 5G rollout
Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to use the derby defeat by Manchester City as a motivation to improve (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
Players and officials of the soccer club Arema FC pray outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium (AP)
Police probe tear gas use at Indonesian football match after 125 die in crush

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks