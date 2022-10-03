Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.02pm
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston's Dorchester (AP)
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area.

The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.

Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live.

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg said 25 Peverell Street was ‘where it all began’ (Ian West/PA)

Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie Wonderland in 2018 and 2019.

In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started”.

The homes affected by Sunday’s fire were a type of classic Boston architecture called a triple decker, a family home that is common in the city.

“It was a total of four three-deckers that were on fire, mostly in the rear of the buildings on the porches,” the fire commissioner told WCVB-TV. “It’s a very tight street.”

Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire. He estimated damage to the buildings at two million dollars (£1.7 million).

