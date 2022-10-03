Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 1.40pm
The leak released gas from Nord Stream 2 (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)
The leak released gas from Nord Stream 2 (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)

Swedish official have sent a vessel capable of advanced diving missions to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines had leaked natural gas for days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies, who noted that Russia has been blackmailing Europe with reduced gas supplies for months.

Last week, undersea blasts damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks, with both countries’ governments saying that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved. The emissions leaks occurred in international waters.

Swedish navy captain Jimmie Adamsson told The Associated Press that a submarine rescue ship had been sent to the site of the leaks off Sweden and is supporting the Swedish coast guard, which is in charge of the work.

Pipeline leak
Investigations are continuing into the incident (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)

It is unclear when anyone or anything would be able to go down to the pipelines, whether through the use of diving equipment or on board a submarine.

The coast guard said one of its vessels, Amfritrite, was at the site to monitor nearby sea traffic. It added that bad weather is expected, which will complicate the situation.

Over the weekend, authorities in Denmark said the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines had stopped leaking.

However, the Swedish coast guard said one of its planes had reported that the smaller leak over Nord Stream 2 “has instead increased somewhat again”, was about 100ft in diameter and it may take “some time” before it stops.

The coast guard offered no explanation as to why the leak had increased. The other leak, over Nord Stream 1, has stopped, it said.

Danish authorities are monitoring the two leaks east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm — above Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 — with the frigate Absalon, the environmental ship Gunnar Thorson, and a military helicopter.

Sweden’s prosecuting authority and the Swedish Security Services are heading an investigation, while Copenhagen police were in charge of an inquiry in Denmark.

A joint international investigation team from Denmark, Germany and Sweden, among others, was also being set up.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday over the pipelines attacks and Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swathes of the Nordic region.

On Monday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen noted: “Unfortunately, both a present and a future are emerging, which are more gloomy than we are used to. Authoritarian forces are gaining ground, and the international community is in turmoil.

“We got a frightening taste of it last week with the leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2. It was surprising and worrying,” she added.

In Norway, members of a voluntary military unit, the Home Guard, were posted outside several petroleum facilities , following a request from the police, to prevent “unwanted incidents”.

The unit is to guard “critical civil and military infrastructure”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A swan was found on rail tracks in Staines, Surrey (Network Rail/PA)
Swanning about – bird on the line delays rush hour commuters
Gary Henderson, 64, from Harwich in Essex, who died after falling from the balcony of a third-floor flat in Duke Street in Ipswich (Family photo/PA)
Man fell to his death while trying to climb down from balcony, inquest told
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Three targets to boost smart motorway safety by the end of September were met but a fourth continues to be missed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Three smart motorway safety targets have been met but fourth is missed
Alice Wheeldon (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be…
Vodafone would own 51% of the new company (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone and Three in merger talks to ‘accelerate’ 5G rollout
Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to use the derby defeat by Manchester City as a motivation to improve (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
Women shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Istanbul (AP)
Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death
Players and officials of the soccer club Arema FC pray outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium (AP)
Police probe tear gas use at Indonesian football match after 125 die in crush

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks