Man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia remanded in custody

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 2.50pm Updated: October 3 2022, 5.17pm
Court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates' Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been remanded in custody.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday afternoon after his case was sent from the magistrates’ court in the morning.

Olivia was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is charged with Olivia’s murder and with the attempted murders of Ms Korbel and Nee, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The defendant, wearing a grey T-shirt and handcuffs and flanked by police officers in the dock, looked at the ground throughout most of the 15-minute hearing.

Ms Korbel and Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, were in court along with other family members and police officers.

Thomas Cashman court case
Police motorcycles block the road to other traffic as a vehicle carrying Thomas Cashman arrives at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thomas Keaney, representing Cashman, made no application for bail.

A provisional trial date was set for March 6 next year, with a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on January 10.

David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the trial is expected to last four weeks.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC said Cashman will appear at the next hearing via video-link.

He told him: “In the meantime you must remain in custody.”

Thomas Cashman court case
Court artist sketch of Paul Russell appearing in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Earlier in the day, Paul Russell appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with assisting an offender.

Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, is alleged to have assisted Cashman by driving him away from the scene and disposing of clothing, the court heard.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 31.

