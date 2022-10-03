UK will push to keep internet ‘free and open’ after joining UN telecoms council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK will push to keep internet ‘free and open’ after joining UN telecoms council

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 3.32pm
The UK has a seat on the council of the International Telecommunication Union (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK will use its new position on the governing council of a United Nations agency for telecoms to protect a “free and fair” internet, the Government’s tech minister has said.

After winning a seat on the council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Damian Collins said the UK would use the seat to “close the divide between those cut off from technology and those in the digital fast lane”.

The ITU oversees the global allocation of spectrum – the radio waves used to send and receive information – as well as the network of satellites used to power communication via mobile phones, wifi, television, GPS navigation and other mapping services.

It is also behind some of the technical work that allows for mobile phones to roam overseas and help bring internet access to the 2.7 billion people around the world who are not connected.

The Government said it would use the UK’s place on the council to push to keep technology in the hands of industry and the free market, as well as working to ensure technology remained interoperable between businesses around the world.

Tech and digital economy minister Mr Collins said: “The UK is a technology superpower and has always played a leading role setting international standards for telecoms and innovations which have improved billions of people’s lives across the globe.

Cambridge Analytica probe
Tech and digital economy minister Damian Collins said the UK is a technology superpower (PA)

“With a seat on the ITU’s governing council, we will champion tech as a solution to the world’s biggest challenges, redouble our efforts to close the divide between those cut off from technology and those in the digital fast lane, and make sure the internet remains free and open.”

The UK’s election came alongside US candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin being elected Secretary General of the ITU, defeating her Russian opponent.

The Government said it also welcomed this result, calling it a significant win for the efforts of western democracies to block attempts by authoritarian regimes to put greater government controls on the internet.

