Olympian among Extinction Rebellion activists who deny tampering with oil tanker

An Olympian was among a group of Extinction Rebellion activists who have appeared in court accused of tampering with an oil tanker during a protest.

Gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott, 43, of Nottingham; Nichola Andersen, 50, of Cornwall; Erika Curren, 65, of Cornwall; Shaun Davies, 32, of no fixed address; and Amy Rugg-Easey, 31, of Newcastle, have been charged with tampering with the brake or another part of the Shell tanker in west London earlier this year.

They all deny the charge.

Shaun Davies was one of two activists who appeared at the court on Monday and has pleaded not guilty to the charge (PA)

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the court heard the alleged incident took place at Porchester Terrace on the junction with Bayswater Road on April 16, hours ahead of an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Hyde Park.

Andersen and Davies appeared at the court in person during the hearing, while Stott, Curren and Rugg-Easey all appeared via video link.

The group only spoke to confirm their names, addresses, dates of birth and to enter their pleas.

A three-day trial has been set for January 25 2023.

They were all released on unconditional bail.