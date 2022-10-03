Sophie becomes first British royal to travel to Democratic Republic of the Congo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sophie becomes first British royal to travel to Democratic Republic of the Congo

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.10pm Updated: October 3 2022, 5.16pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Countess of Wessex has become the first member of the royal family to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Buckingham Palace has said.

Sophie is carrying out an official visit to the African country at the request of the Foreign Office.

The Palace said on Monday that the countess’s visit will focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
The Countess of Wessex arrives with Lord Ahmad (Jane Barlow/PA)

She is being accompanied by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict.

Security will be tight for Sophie’s visit, which had been planned for many months before the death of the Queen.

In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa’s world war, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition.

A peace agreement was signed in 2002 but violence continued in some areas, requiring a large United Nations military force to try to maintain order.

This August, Africa’s second largest country faced rising regional tensions in the east, with weeks of deadly protests against UN peacekeepers.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
Sophie during a meeting in Bukavu, South Kivu Province (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sophie’s visit is taking place in the run-up to the International Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative Conference in London next month, which is being hosted by the UK Government and which the countess will attend.

She publicly committed herself to supporting the UK’s work helping victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war in 2019.

Sophie said last year that hearing survivors’ stories of sexual violence has taken her to “some very dark places” during her work to raise awareness.

“Every story I am told is pushing me forward. I feel obligated to tell people this is happening – it is their story to tell and I support them,” she added.

