North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’ toward South Korea’s eastern waters By Press Association October 4 2022, 12.16am South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters (Lee Jin-man/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest weapons test by Pyongyang apparently in response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal, though Seoul and Washington say they are defensive in nature. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios to fight assault charge on mental health grounds Trial of man accused of murdering woman and three children to start Covid bereaved seek assurances they can share testimonies directly with inquiry William to give first speech as Prince of Wales at United for Wildlife summit Nurse to go on trial charged with murder of seven babies Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone due in court on fraud charge Inquest into police shooting of Chris Kaba due to open and adjourn What the papers say – October 4 Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation North Korea fires ‘at least one’ ballistic missile over Japan Most Read 1 Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly 2 Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife 3 Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin 4 Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing 5 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 6 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 7 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 8 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 9 Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline 10 £3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden More from The Courier David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to… Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline Editor's Picks Developer gets green light for nearly 60 new homes on Brechin farmland Homes could be built on site of former Mossgiel Primary School in Dundee Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service Christian Nade opens up on mental health battle – and why he’s ready to walk and talk on Dundee to Arbroath fans’ trek Dundee hypnotist Acari to return to stage after surviving heart attack KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money from misery Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire’s Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon