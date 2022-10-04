North Korea fires ‘at least one’ ballistic missile over Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea fires 'at least one' ballistic missile over Japan

By Press Association
October 4 2022
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in north-eastern regions to evacuate nearby buildings in what was reportedly the first such alert in five years.

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage at the Seoul Railway Station
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage at the Seoul Railway Station (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Trains were temporarily suspended in Japan’s Hokkaido and Aomori regions before their operations were resumed later after a government notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.

It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. It is also the first time that a North Korea missile has flown over Japan since 2017.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that “the firing, which followed a recent series of launches by North Korea, is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it”. He added he will call a National Security Council meeting to discuss the situation.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno holds a press conference following a report of a North Korea's missile launch, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea’s missile travelled for 22 minutes before landing in the ocean (Kyodo News /AP)

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there have been no immediate reports of damage reported after the North’s missile launch. He said the missile landed in waters outside the country’s exclusive economic zone after a 22-minute flight.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of what it called a ballistic missile that was fired from the North’s northern inland area. It said the South Korean military has bolstered its surveillance and is maintaining its readiness in close coordination with the United States.

South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile whose range is 2,485 miles. It is a range that places Guam within striking distance.

Like his Japanese counterpart, Mr Yoon has also called a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch, adding that the North’s “reckless nuclear provocations” would be met sternly by the South and the broader international community.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Fumio Kishida became Japan’s prime minister in October 2021 (Kyodo News/AP)

The launch is the fifth round of weapons test by North Korea in the past 10 days in an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal.

The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.

North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Some experts say Mr Kim eventually would try to use his enlarged arsenal to pressure Washington to accept his country as a nuclear state, a recognition that he thinks is necessary to win the lifting of international sanctions and other concessions.

