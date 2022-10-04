William to give first speech as Prince of Wales at United for Wildlife summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince of Wales is to deliver his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.

William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday.

He will use his keynote speech to highlight the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities.

William with Lord Hague at a meeting of the United for Wildlife Financial Taskforce in 2018 (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

William, 40, was made the Prince of Wales by his father Charles, who announced his decision in a historic television address to the nation on September 9, the day after the death of the Queen.

The prince set up the United for Wildlife (UfW) umbrella organisation in 2014 to tackle the illegal trade in animal products.

He has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trade, previously calling for a commitment to end the “abhorrent crime” which includes the poaching of elephants for ivory and tigers for their skins.

Prince William will attend the #UnitedforWildlife Global Summit on 4th Oct, where over 300 global leaders from UfW’s finance, transport & conservation networks will examine the impact of ongoing work to end the illegal wildlife trade. Read more here: https://t.co/HV4YiI0A9f — United for Wildlife (@united4wildlife) September 28, 2022

The summit, hosted by Lord Hague – chairman of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – is bringing together more than 300 global leaders from law enforcement agencies, conservation organisations and private sector companies who are part of the UfW network.

The event will see speakers announce new policies and unveil partnerships in a bid to end the trade, which is worth up to 20 billion dollars per year and is associated with violent crime, corruption and other forms of trafficking.