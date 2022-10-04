Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios to fight assault charge on mental health grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios to fight assault charge on mental health grounds

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.30am
Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, his lawyer told an Australian court on Tuesday (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, his lawyer told an Australian court on Tuesday (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, his lawyer told an Australian court on Tuesday.

Lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared on behalf of Mr Kyrgios in a court in the world number 20’s hometown of Canberra and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared.

Magistrate Glenn Theakston adjourned the case until February 3 when Mr Kyrgios’ lawyers are expected to apply to have the charge dismissed under a section of the local crimes law.

File photo dated 10-07-2022 of Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Nick Kyrgios’ lawyers are expected to apply to have the charge dismissed (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 27-year-old Australian tennis star will appear in court in person on that date for the first time since he was charged by police by summons in July.

The law gives magistrates the power to dismiss a charge if they are satisfied an accused person is mentally impaired, and that dealing with an allegation in that way would benefit the community and the defendant.

The common assault charge, which has a potential maximum sentence of two years in prison, relates to an alleged incident in January 2021 that was reported to local police last December.

The charge reportedly relates to an incident involving Kyrgios’ former girlfriend.

File photo dated 10-07-2022 of Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022
The tennis star has made previous references to his mental health struggles (Adam Davy/PA)

Mr Kukulies-Smith told the court his client’s mental health history since 2015 made the application appropriate, citing a number of public statements made by Mr Kyrgios.

In February, Mr Kyrgios opened up about his performance at the 2019 Australian Open, saying what appeared to be a positive time in his life had been “one of my darkest periods”.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends,” he wrote on Instagram. “I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.”

Mr Kyrgios made further references to his mental health struggles during his runs to the final at Wimbledon, which he lost to Novak Djokovic, and the US Open quarter-finals.

A view of the Law Courts of the Australian Capital Territory complex, in Canberra, Australia
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is expected to appear at the Law Courts of the Australian Capital Territory on an assault charge in February (Alana Calvert/PA)

After ending Daniil Medvedev’s US Open title defence last month to reach the quarter-finals, Mr Kyrgios expressed pride at lifting himself out of “some really tough situations, mentally” and “some really scary places” off the court.

Mr Theakston questioned whether Mr Kyrgios would need to appear in court for the February hearing, but Mr Kukulies-Smith said his client wanted to attend.

Mr Kyrgios was scheduled to play at the Japan Open later on Tuesday against Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan.

Speaking in Tokyo before his matter returned to court, Mr Kyrgios said it was “not difficult at all” to focus on tennis despite the pending charge.

“There’s only so much I can control and I’m taking all the steps and dealing with that off the court,” he told reporters.

“I can only do what I can and I’m here in Tokyo and just trying to play some good tennis, continue that momentum and just try to do my job.”

