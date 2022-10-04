Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 9.36am Updated: October 4 2022, 2.52pm
Ukrainian servicemen in the recently recaptured town of Lyman (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukrainian servicemen in the recently recaptured town of Lyman (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.

Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent.

Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has formally ruled out talks with Russia.

Russia Ukraine
The upper house of the Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb four Ukrainian regions (Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation/AP)

Mr Zelensky’s decree released on Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian president Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.

“We will wait for the incumbent president to change his position or wait for a future Ukrainian president who would revise his stand in the interests of the Ukrainian people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Despite the Kremlin’s apparent political bravado, the picture on the ground underscored the disarray Mr Putin faces in his response to Ukrainian advances and attempts to establish new Russian borders.

Ukrainian servicemen search for the bodies of dead comrades in Lyman
Ukrainian servicemen search for the bodies of dead comrades in the city of Lyman, which Russian troops pulled back from over the weekend (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Over the weekend, Russian troops pulled back from Lyman, a strategic eastern city that the Russians had used as a key logistics and transport hub, to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces.

The city’s liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing its offensive deeper into Russian-held territories.

Two days later, an Associated Press team reporting from the town saw at least 18 bodies of Russian soldiers still on the ground. The Ukrainian military appeared to have collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce battles for control of Lyman, but did not immediately remove those of the Russians.

“We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” one Ukrainian soldier said.

Lyman residents emerged from basements where they had hidden during the battle for control of the city and built bonfires for cooking. The city has had no water, electricity or gas since May. Residential buildings were burned. A few local people emerged on bicycles.

A man pumps water outside a destroyed house in Lyman
A man pumps water outside a destroyed house in Lyman (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The Russian forces launched more missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensives in the east and the south.

Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, damaging its infrastructure and causing power cuts.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person had been killed and at least two others, including a nine-year-old girl, were wounded.

In the south, four civilians were wounded when Russian missiles struck the city of Nikopol.

After reclaiming control of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian forces pushed further east and may have gone as far as the border of the neighbouring Luhansk region as they advance toward Kreminna, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis of the combat situation.

Despite the latest military gains, Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Yevhen Perebyinis called for the deployment of more weapons to Ukraine following the partial mobilisation announcement by Russia last month.

In a video address to a conference in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Russia’s war against Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Perebyinis said the additional weapons would not lead to an escalation but instead would help to end the war sooner.

“We need additional long-range artillery and ammunition, combat aircraft and armed vehicles to continue the liberation of the occupied territories,” the deputy minister said.

“We need anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence systems to secure our civilians and critical infrastructure from the terrorist attacks on the Russian forces.”

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the military had recruited more than 200,000 reservists as part of a partial mobilisation launched two weeks ago.

He said that the recruits were undergoing training at 80 firing ranges before being deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Countess of Wessex meeting medical staff and survivors on a post-op ward at Panzi Hospital, Bukavu (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sophie tells Congolese rape survivors their voices can inspire change
Officers from Greater Manchester Police during a search on Saddleworth Moor (PA)
No human remains found in initial search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett
Stopping Erling Haaland is a daunting challenge for FC Copenhagen (Nick Potts/PA)
FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City…
FILE – Loretta Lynn poses for a photo at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 10, 2016. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
Dolly Parton leads tributes to ‘wonderful talent’ of country singer Loretta Lynn
The Hollywood sign was originally built in 1923 (Myung Jung Kim/AP)
Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023
The scene in an activity resort near Meymac in the Massif Central region of France (Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin)
Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death
The Health Secretary made a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf announces NHS winter plan including funding for 1,000 staff
Tributes in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Indonesia’s football association: Some gates locked in deadly crush
Chloe Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Ukrainian servicemen in the recently recaptured town of Lyman (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks