Plea hearing for British man accused of spying put off for second time By Press Association October 4 2022, 10.26am Court artist sketch of David Smith appearing via video link at a previous hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The plea hearing for a British man accused of spying for Russia from the British embassy in Berlin has been put off for a second time due to the defence barristers’ strike. David Smith, 58, who worked as a security guard at the embassy, was due to enter pleas to nine charges under the Official Secrets Act dating back to May 2020. On Tuesday, Smith appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Wall by videolink from Belmarsh high security jail. The senior judge put off Smith’s plea hearing until Wednesday October 12, pending the result of a barristers’ ballot which could end industrial action. The judge confirmed that the trial date of February 13 next year would not be affected. Smith, who spoke only to confirm his name, was remanded as custody time limits, which had been due to expire within days, were extended. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sophie tells Congolese rape survivors their voices can inspire change No human remains found in initial search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City… Dolly Parton leads tributes to ‘wonderful talent’ of country singer Loretta Lynn Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023 Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death Humza Yousaf announces NHS winter plan including funding for 1,000 staff Indonesia’s football association: Some gates locked in deadly crush Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter Most Read 1 Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack… 2 Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee 3 Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk 4 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 5 Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors 4 6 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge 7 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 8 Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… 9 Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege 10 King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager More from The Courier R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia… Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition Editor's Picks Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack of dogs’ JIM SPENCE: It’s all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals are playing with our futures KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen’s Pizza in Perth Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife? Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time How will Scotland’s rent freeze work? Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob