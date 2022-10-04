Man, 79, pleads not guilty to murder of woman 48 years ago By Press Association October 4 2022, 10.48am John Apelgren appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a plea hearing (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman 48 years ago. John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter in Islington, north London. She was found strangled in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park on the afternoon of June 1 in 1974. In June this year, Apelgren, from Sydenham, south London, was charged with her murder. He was also charged with indecently assaulting another woman two years before Ms Cotter’s death, on October 14 1972. On Tuesday, Apelgren appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Mr Justice Bryan. He denied the two charges against him and when asked to confirm it was not guilty, he said: “Definitely.” The judge went on to fix a trial of up to four weeks from June 6 2023. Apelgren, of Bryden Close, was further remanded into custody as time limits for his detention were extended. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sophie tells Congolese rape survivors their voices can inspire change No human remains found in initial search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City… Dolly Parton leads tributes to ‘wonderful talent’ of country singer Loretta Lynn Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023 Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death Humza Yousaf announces NHS winter plan including funding for 1,000 staff Indonesia’s football association: Some gates locked in deadly crush Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter Most Read 1 Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack… 2 Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee 3 Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk 4 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 5 Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors 4 6 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge 7 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 8 Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… 9 Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege 10 King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager More from The Courier R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia… Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition Editor's Picks Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack of dogs’ JIM SPENCE: It’s all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals are playing with our futures KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen’s Pizza in Perth Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife? Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time How will Scotland’s rent freeze work? Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob