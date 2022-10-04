Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 10.51am
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses parliament (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses parliament (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continue to spread to universities and high schools.

Mr Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic has “weaknesses and shortcomings”, but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran’s enemies.

“Today the country’s determination is aimed at co-operation to reduce people’s problems,” he told parliament. “Unity and national integrity are necessities that render our enemy hopeless.”

Iran
The Iranian parliament in session in Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

His claims echoed those of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who blamed the United States and Israel, the country’s adversaries, for inciting the unrest in his first remarks on the nationwide protests on Monday.

It is a familiar tactic for Iran’s leaders, who have remained mistrustful of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and commonly blame domestic problems on foreign enemies without offering evidence.

The protests, which emerged in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code, have embroiled dozens of cities across the country and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years.

A series of mounting crises have festered and helped fuel public rage, including the country’s political repression, ailing economy and global isolation.

Turkey Iran Protest
A woman cuts her hair during a protest in Turkey against the death of Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Iran’s security forces have sought to disperse demonstrations with tear gas, metal pellets, and in some cases live fire, rights groups say.

Iran’s state TV reported that violent confrontations between protesters and the police have killed at least 41 people, but human rights groups said the number is much higher.

As the new academic year officially began this week, the demonstrations spread quickly to university campuses, long considered sanctuaries in times of turmoil.

Videos on social media showed students expressing solidarity with peers who had been arrested and calling for the end of the Islamic Republic. Concerned at the unrest, many universities moved classes online this week.

The prestigious Sharif University of Technology in Tehran became a battlefield on Sunday as security forces surrounded the campus from all sides and fired tear gas at protesters who were holed up inside a parking lot, preventing them from leaving. The student union reported that police arrested hundreds of students, although many were later released.

France Iran Protests
Protesters march in Paris to show support for Iranian demostrators standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

In one video on Monday, students marched and chanted “Jailed students must be freed!” at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran. In another, students streamed through Khayyam University in the conservative city of Mashhad, shouting “Sharif University has become a jail! Evin Prison has become a university!” – referring to Iran’s notorious prison in Tehran.

Protests also appeared to grip gender-segregated high schools across Iran on Monday, where groups of young girls waved their state-mandated hijabs and chanted “Woman! Life! Freedom!” in the city of Karaj west of the capital and in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, according to widely shared footage.

The response by Iran’s security forces has sparked widespread global condemnation. On Monday, President Joe Biden said his administration was “gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran, including students and women.”

Furious over Iran’s response to the demonstrations, the British Foreign Office summoned the Iranian ambassador in London.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The violence levelled at protests in Iran by the security forces is truly shocking.”

