Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 11.04am Updated: October 4 2022, 2.50pm
The Prince of Wales meets volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing. Picture date: Thursday September 22, 2022.
The Prince of Wales meets volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing. Picture date: Thursday September 22, 2022.

The Prince of Wales will warn that too many lives are being destroyed and too many species are facing extinction due to “sinister” illegal wildlife crime.

William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday – his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.

His keynote speech – on a topic he has long campaigned on – is expected to highlight the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities.

Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference 2018
William with Lord Hague at a meeting of the United for Wildlife Financial Taskforce in 2018 (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

William, 40, is expected to say: “There are still too many criminals who believe they can act with impunity, too many lives being destroyed and too many species on the brink of extinction due to this heinous crime.

“(United for Wildlife) set out to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime face an international response as powerful and coordinated as any other serious and organised crime.

“To bring their sinister operations out of the shadows and to ensure that communities are equipped, empowered and supported to protect themselves and their natural world.”

The summit, hosted by Lord Hague – chairman of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – is bringing together more than 300 global leaders from law enforcement agencies, conservation organisations and private sector companies who are part of the UfW network.

The event will see speakers announce new policies and unveil partnerships in a bid to end the trade, which is worth up to 20 billion dollars (£17 billion) per year and is associated with violent crime, corruption and other forms of trafficking.

Observers will likely see William’s speech as him setting out his continued commitment to campaigning on the issue of wildlife crime in his new role as Prince of Wales.

In August, William declared “we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade” after a man was jailed for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars’ worth of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

He called it a “significant victory” after US district judge Gregory H Woods sentenced Moazu Kromah to more than five years in prison.

Kromah was convicted of conspiring to traffic parts from the endangered species, which involved the illegal poaching of approximately 35 rhinoceros and more than 100 elephants.

In July, William paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba who was reportedly shot and killed outside his home.

William called for those responsible for the death of the conservationist, who worked in South Africa, to be “swiftly brought to justice”.

Mr Mzimba was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near the Kruger National Park.

He spoke to William via video link last autumn, when the royal visited a technology company to learn about a new device to combat ivory smugglers.

Ahead of his speech on Tuesday, William met Altin Gysman from the Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC), who was a friend and colleague of Mr Mzimba.

William described the death as a “shocking moment” and referred to rangers colleagues being “on the front line”.

The prince said: “There’s a front line and that’s the worrying thing. There’s a war going on and everyone doesn’t really see it.”

William said the last statistic he had heard was that in the last 10 years more than 1,000 rangers have lost their lives on the continent of Africa protecting wildlife and communities.

“It’s terrifying. It really is,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at the Queen’s State Funeral (Hannah McKay/PA)

William was made the Prince of Wales by his father Charles, who announced his decision in a historic television address to the nation on September 9, the day after the death of the Queen.

The prince set up the United for Wildlife (UfW) umbrella organisation in 2014 to tackle the illegal trade in animal products.

He has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trade, previously calling for a commitment to end the “abhorrent crime” which includes the poaching of elephants for ivory and tigers for their skins.

Meanwhile, Lord Hague is expected to tell the summit: “The depletion of our most precious wildlife continues. That makes the illegal wildlife trade an intolerable offence. But its association with violent crime, corruption, people trafficking and even terrorist financing makes it of the utmost seriousness.

“Our response therefore needs to be similarly organised, similarly global in scope, and just as serious as the crime we are fighting.

“It is the breadth and diversity of the collaboration that makes the United for Wildlife network unique in its work to defeat illegal wildlife crime.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Countess of Wessex meeting medical staff and survivors on a post-op ward at Panzi Hospital, Bukavu (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sophie tells Congolese rape survivors their voices can inspire change
Officers from Greater Manchester Police during a search on Saddleworth Moor (PA)
No human remains found in initial search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett
Stopping Erling Haaland is a daunting challenge for FC Copenhagen (Nick Potts/PA)
FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City…
FILE – Loretta Lynn poses for a photo at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 10, 2016. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
Dolly Parton leads tributes to ‘wonderful talent’ of country singer Loretta Lynn
The Hollywood sign was originally built in 1923 (Myung Jung Kim/AP)
Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023
The scene in an activity resort near Meymac in the Massif Central region of France (Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin)
Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death
The Health Secretary made a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf announces NHS winter plan including funding for 1,000 staff
Tributes in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Indonesia’s football association: Some gates locked in deadly crush
Chloe Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
The Prince of Wales meets volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing. Picture date: Thursday September 22, 2022.
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks