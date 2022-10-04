BOA and IOC pay tribute to Jim Redmond after his death aged 81 By Press Association October 4 2022, 11.10am Derek Redmond was helped over the line by his father Jim at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics (John Giles/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jim Redmond, whose intervention to help his stricken son Derek cross the finish line in Barcelona in 1992 became one of the most famous Olympic moments, has died at the age of 81. Redmond ran from his seat in the crowd to embrace Derek, who had torn his hamstring at the top of the home straight in his men’s 400 metres semi-final. Footage of Redmond helping his son cross the line in the Olympic Stadium has been viewed millions of times on social media. Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IyHekB2fyP— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 4, 2022 Paying tribute to Redmond, British Olympic Association said his was an Olympic moment that will “never be forgotten”. The International Olympic Committee said on its Twitter feed: “Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim. “Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Carter-Vickers to miss Celtic’s clash with RB Leipzig – Ange Postecoglou FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City… Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor in dugout for first time against Millwall Newcastle chairman says owners were offered stake in another Premier League club Matt Taylor dreaming of Premier League with Rotherham Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley Derek McInnes hopes Ryan Alebiosu will be fit for Kilmarnock v St Johnstone It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse Former boxer David Haye cleared of assault charge Most Read 1 Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack… 2 Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee 3 Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk 4 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 5 Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors 4 6 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge 7 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 8 Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… 9 Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege 10 King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager More from The Courier R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia… Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition Editor's Picks Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack of dogs’ JIM SPENCE: It’s all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals are playing with our futures KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen’s Pizza in Perth Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife? Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time How will Scotland’s rent freeze work? Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob