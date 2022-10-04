Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 1.28pm
Queen Margrethe described the decision as ‘a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy’ (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Queen Margrethe described the decision as 'a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy' (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has apologised for upsetting family members with a decision to strip the royal titles from four of her grandchildren, but has refused to change her mind.

The royal palace of Europe’s oldest monarchy announced last week that as of January 1, the four children of Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be called prince or princess but instead count or countess of Monpezat — the birth title of her late husband, French-born Prince Henrik. They should be addressed as “excellencies” and would maintain their places in the Danish order of succession.

“It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” Queen Margrethe, 82, said in a statement
released on Monday by the royal household.

“This adjustment … I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy,” Europe’s longest-reigning monarch said.

“I have made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother. But, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry,” the queen said in the statement.

Commenting hours after the announcement had been made by the palace on September 28, a visibly moved Prince Joachim told the Ekstra Bladet daily newspaper in Paris where he lives and works, that “are all very sad”.

“It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand,” the prince, 53, said.

The change affects his four children: Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

Prince Felix, left to right, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai
Prince Felix, left to right, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Asked how the decision had affected the relationship with his mother, Joachim replied: “I don’t think I need to elaborate here.”

The prince’s first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who is the mother of Nikolai and Felix, said they were confused, saddened and in shock.

“The children feel ostracised. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them,” the countess said.

Prince Joachim has been married to Princess Marie since 2008 and she is the mother of the two younger children, Henrik and Athena.

Queen Margrethe’s younger son, who since September 2020 has been defence attache at the Danish embassy in Paris, said he received a five-day warning of the change.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe
Queen Margrethe said it was her desire as queen to ensure the monarchy ‘always shapes itself in keeping with the times’ (Fred Lancelot/AP)

He said he was originally presented with a plan in May that would have removed the children’s titles when they reached age 25.

The queen’s decision was in line with moves that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years.

In 2019, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that the children of his younger children, Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip, would lose their royal titles.

His oldest daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, is heir to the throne, followed by her children. They will retain their titles.

In Denmark, which has a constitutional monarchy, the heir to the throne is Crown Prince Frederik. His oldest son, Prince Christian, is next in line, followed by Frederik’s three younger children.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on January 15 1972, a day after the death of her father King Frederik IX.

