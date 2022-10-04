Mortuary abuser David Fuller charged with 16 further offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mortuary abuser David Fuller charged with 16 further offences

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 2.04pm
David Fuller (Kent Police/PA)
David Fuller (Kent Police/PA)

A double murderer who sexually abused dead bodies in hospital mortuaries has been charged with 16 further offences.

David Fuller, 68, beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

He also filmed himself abusing corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 100-year-old woman, over 12 years before his arrest in December 2020.

Fuller, who was jailed for life in December 2021, will appear in court this week to face 16 further charges relating to sexual offences committed in a mortuary setting.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Knell and Ms Pierce, as well as 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries between 2008 and November 2020.

Fuller attacked his victims in the mortuaries of the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked as an electrician since 1989.

They included the sexual penetration of a corpse, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse and taking indecent images of children.

Kent Police said an investigation had led to evidence relating to a total of 101 victims in these mortuary settings.

The latest charges are connected to the 23 remaining victims, all of whom were deceased adult women, allegedly taking place between 2007 and 2020, the force said.

It added: “An extensive and complex identification process has led to 13 of these 23 further victims being formally identified.

“It has not been possible to establish the identities of the other 10 victims; however, the charges reflect offending against all of them.

“No evidence has been found of any further victims.”

Fuller will appear via video link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He faces:

– Ten charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. These relate to offences involving 10 identified victims;

– Two further charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. These relate to offences involving three unidentified victims;

– Two charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008. These relate to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified victims;

– Two further charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008. These relate to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified victims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The protests have been going on since the weekend (James Manning/PA)
54 arrests after Just Stop Oil protest in London
Reporter John Ware outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Panorama reporter receives apology over defamatory radio comments
Charles and Camilla (Aaron Chown/PA)
King Charles III has historic first horse racing winner in royal silks
Sir Adrian Fulford (Rick Findler/PA)
Senior judge warns of ‘dire consequences’ if legal system allowed to degrade
War veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore (PA)
Woman facing jail over attack on Sir Captain Tom Moore’s statue
The scene in an activity resort near Meymac in the Massif Central region (PA)
Teachers tell French court of panic after girl, 12, went missing under pontoon
Police at the scene of the shooting on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police release CCTV images of suspects in ‘ruthless execution’ in Belfast
Flowers near to the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (PA)
Quadruple killer admits manslaughter of mother and three children
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get embroiled in the contract situation of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners
Shakira Spencer (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Three in court over ‘torture’ and killing of vulnerable woman

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks