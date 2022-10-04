Luke Donald expects Europe to be Ryder Cup underdogs despite home dominance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Donald expects Europe to be Ryder Cup underdogs despite home dominance

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.20pm
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (right) believes his team will be underdogs in Rome next year (Adam Davy/PA)
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (right) believes his team will be underdogs in Rome next year (Adam Davy/PA)

Europe captain Luke Donald believes his side will be underdogs in next year’s Ryder Cup, despite having not tasted defeat on home soil for 30 years.

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson, who said Tiger Woods will be part of his team “in some capacity”, is bidding to become the first American captain to win away from home since Tom Watson at The Belfry in 1993.

The United States cruised to a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 and although three members of that team – Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – are ineligible after joining LIV Golf, Johnson has a core of young, world-class players at his disposal.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, fellow major winners Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele were all part of the victorious Presidents Cup team last month, with Spieth and Thomas winning all four of their matches together.

“I think being at home is certainly worth something, we see that in all sports, but no doubt we’re going against a very, very strong opponent,” Donald said during a press conference with his opposite number in Rome.

“I think the US Presidents Cup team was the strongest they’ve ever been on paper. They have some phenomenal teams that seem to be tough to beat, guys like Schauffele and (Patrick) Cantlay, Justin and Jordan.

“These guys have win records that are north of 80 per cent so it’s going to be a tough challenge. I fully expect us to be underdogs despite that home percentage of wins over the last 30 years.”

Luke Donald
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (right) with USA captain Zach Johnson during a press conference at the Hotel Cavalieri, Rome (Adam Davy/PA)

Donald was on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player and was also a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn for the 2018 win in Paris.

The 44-year-old’s first taste of defeat came in the same role under Padraig Harrington at Whistling Straits, a contest which may have marked the last appearances of stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and Graeme McDowell.

The quintet are currently eligible to qualify for the team after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event were temporarily stayed on appeal, with the full hearing to be held in February.

But it appears highly unlikely that Donald would use any of his six wild cards on the LIV rebels and the former world number one said he “could not be happier” with how the qualifying race has started.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry won the first event of Ryder Cup qualifying, the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)

Shane Lowry won the opening event, the BMW PGA Championship, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, while Robert MacIntyre defeated Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off for the Italian Open at the Ryder Cup venue of Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and Italy’s Guido Migliozzi won the French Open.

“Bob MacIntyre and Guido, a few months ago felt like they’d lost their games a little bit, they talked about that, and I think seeing the importance of the Ryder Cup and how motivating that is has somewhat turned around their games,” Donald said.

“To see them winning tournaments is great for me. It’s been the ideal start.”

Johnson got his first look at the Ryder Cup venue on Monday and feels it will provide a stern physical test for the players and caddies, a factor which would not favour Woods following the injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

Zach Johnson
USA captain Zach Johnson said Tiger Woods would be part of the Ryder Cup team “in some capacity” next year (Adam Davy/PA)

Woods competed just three times in 2022 and withdrew from the US PGA after three rounds, but the 15-time major winner is clearly part of Johnson’s plans.

“I don’t know if he will be here next year, but he will be part of this team in some capacity. He already is frankly,” Johnson said.

“He loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and wants to be a part of it as best he can. Obviously he’s gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, but he and I will be in constant communication.

“He has great ideas, is always positive and the beauty of where we are as Team USA is we’ve got some really great youth that are participating now at a higher level. They are great kids and their role model on the golf course is Tiger Woods.”

