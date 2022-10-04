Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.26pm
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get embroiled in the contract situation of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get embroiled in the contract situation of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)

Graham Potter has insisted he will not get involved with N’Golo Kante’s contract situation at Chelsea.

World Cup winner Kante’s current deal expires next summer, with the 31-year-old’s services in high demand.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are continuing their overhaul of Chelsea’s senior squad, with the midfield understood to be a focus for January and next summer.

Chelsea Press Conference – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter, pictured, is gearing up Chelsea to face AC Milan in the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But new Blues boss Potter insisted he will leave any contract talks with France star Kante to Chelsea’s owners.

Kante continues to work his way back to full fitness after hamstring trouble, leaving Potter determined to focus on the midfielder’s recovery.

“My focus at the moment is to help rehabilitate N’Golo in a good way so he’s available for us, because when he’s on the pitch he’s a huge asset for us,” said Potter.

“The other stuff is between the club and him. My focus is to help him get fit, get him enjoying his football, because there’s not many players in world football like NG.

“So the quicker he’s back for us the better. So that’s where I’ll leave my focus.”

Kante has been out of action since Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on August 14.

The former Leicester star is back in training but is unlikely to start Wednesday’s Champions League clash with AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

And Potter admitted he must shoulder the burden of finding the best way to cope without the hugely influential midfielder in the short term.

“It’s hard to replace someone like NG, he’s a world-class player and any team that loses him will suffer a little bit,” said Potter.

“So it’s up to other players to take the step up and find the solutions. There are a lot of games now and we have limited time on the training pitch.

“But if I look at the options we’ve got, there isn’t a direct replacement so I’ve got to find the right one.”

Edouard Mendy has shaken off a knee injury and will be in the mix to feature against Milan, though Kepa Arrizabalaga could keep his place in goal.

Potter rejected the idea of selecting a number one goalkeeper in the coming weeks, especially given Chelsea’s hectic schedule.

“I think if you look at what we’ve got over the next six weeks, it’s an incredible schedule,” said Potter.

“So I’m in no rush to label anyone one or two or anything like that. I want to help Edou get fit and ready to play, which he’s done really well so far.

“Then we’ve got two goalkeepers, and in an ideal world you want football to decide. We’ve got two we really believe in and that’s a really good situation for us.”

Chelsea are understood to be in pole position to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The France striker has undergone medical tests ahead of a potential move for next summer, the PA news agency understands.

Potter refused to comment on Nkunku, but did admit Chelsea’s new owners are working very hard on the long-term Blues set-up.

“I don’t speak about players that aren’t Chelsea players,” said Potter.

“It was the same at Brighton; you get linked to a lot of players and there’s a lot of names out there, and you can imagine it gets escalated when you’re at Chelsea.

“But I’ll speak about Chelsea players and not comment on anybody else.

“The guys are ambitious that’s for sure, they want to develop the club, they want to develop the team, as we all do.

“I never forget that my job as the head coach is to develop the players that are here, and then to work with the club to align the resources we have to make decisions when transfer windows open.

“But predominantly my job is to help players that are here and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Taylor has been confirmed as Rotherham’s new manager (Leila Coker/PA)
Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager
Wasps are facing a desperate fight for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wasps buy more time as talks with investors ‘at relatively advanced stage’
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in Ostrava (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu beaten by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Leo Percovich is part of Middlesbrough’s interim coaching team for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Middlesbrough’s caretaker coaching team face selection calls
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott says she was the victim of domestic abuse during her childhood (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon is nearing fitness (PA)
St Johnstone will not run a risk with David Wotherspoon at Kilmarnock
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could rotate his squad for the visit of Stoke (Richard Sellers/PA)
Vincent Kompany could use the depth of his Burnley squad in Stoke clash
Worcester’s players are expected to see their contracts terminated on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester facing liquidation on Wednesday
Leah Williamson has withdrawn from England’s squad after suffering an injury in training (Adam Davy/PA).
Captain Leah Williamson out of England squad due to injury
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (right) believes his team will be underdogs in Rome next year (Adam Davy/PA)
Luke Donald expects Europe to be Ryder Cup underdogs despite home dominance

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks