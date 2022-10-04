Panorama reporter receives apology over defamatory radio comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Panorama reporter receives apology over defamatory radio comments

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.52pm
Reporter John Ware outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Reporter John Ware outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

A journalist behind a BBC Panorama investigation into the Labour Party’s handling of antisemitism allegations has received an apology from a Jewish members group over defamatory comments made in the wake of its broadcast.

Reporter John Ware has settled a libel claim he brought against Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL), its website editor Richard Kuper and media officer Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi, the High Court was told on Tuesday.

The legal action followed the broadcast on July 10 2019 of a BBC Panorama programme titled: Is Labour Anti-Semitic? – which Ms Wimborne-Idrissi was questioned about when appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine Show the following day.

During the broadcast, she falsely commented in relation to Mr Ware: “The journalist who did that so-called investigation has a terrible record of Islamophobia, far-right politics, he’s been disciplined at – BBC has had to apologise.”

In a ruling in August last year, Mrs Justice Steyn concluded that the words were defamatory as was a Facebook post from Ms Wimborne-Idrissi that appeared on JVL’s website.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the court was read a statement on behalf of Ms Wimborne-Idrissi by lawyer Alexandra Cohen.

“I accept the court’s judgment that my comments about John Ware in a live radio programme on the Jeremy Vine show were defamatory,” Ms Wimborne-Idrissi’s statement said.

“I should not have asserted that the BBC had taken action against Mr Ware in connection with allegations he has engaged in Islamophobia and extreme far right and/or racist politics, nor that this was in any way reflected in his journalistic work.

“I accept these allegations are untrue. JVL and I have apologised unreservedly to Mr Ware and explained that I spoke in the way that I did because I was so angry at the content of the Is Labour Anti-Semitic? programme for which Mr Ware was the reporter.”

William Bennett KC, for Mr Ware, said: “On that basis, the claimant is content to let the matter rest.”

In February last year, Mr Ware won the first round of a separate High Court libel battle over claims that the same Panorama programme was “a piece of rogue journalism”.

Mr Ware is suing Paddy French, editor of the Press Gang blog, over claims the documentary “bent the truth to breaking point”.

The Panorama broadcast featured interviews with a number of whistleblowers who worked in Labour’s governance and legal unit, who were responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by party members.

In an article titled Is The BBC Anti-Labour?, Mr French said the programme “presented just one side of the argument” and accused Mr Ware of “ignoring basic facts”.

In a preliminary ruling, Mr Justice Saini ruled that the meaning of the article was that Mr Ware “is a rogue journalist who had engaged in dirty tricks aimed at harming the Labour Party’s chances of winning the general election by authoring and presenting an edition of Panorama in which he presented a biased and knowingly false presentation of the extent and nature of antisemitism within the party, deliberately ignoring contrary evidence”.

The judge added that “to accuse a journalist of behaving in the manner alleged is clearly defamatory”.

Mr French previously said he was “resolutely committed” to defending the legal action, with a full trial of the libel claim likely to be heard at a later date.

In July 2020, Labour apologised and agreed to pay “substantial damages” to Mr Ware after it falsely accused him of “deliberate and malicious misrepresentations designed to mislead the public”.

The party had alleged Mr Ware “invented quotes, flouted journalistic ethics and… knowingly promoted falsehoods” in pursuit of “a pre-determined outcome to the question asked by the Panorama programme”, a court was told.

Mr Ware said in a statement on Tuesday: “I’m pleased that JVL finally agreed to apologise for their demonstrably false accusations.

“This will be the second of two full apologies to be made in open court, arising from a slew of defamatory accusations following the Panorama programme about anti-Semitism in Labour under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

“I accept criticism, obviously, but not blatant lies about me, my motives and my professional integrity.”

