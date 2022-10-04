It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 6.00pm
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, right, arrived from Bayern Munich during the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, right, arrived from Bayern Munich during the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards accepts he will always be an easy target for online abuse – but maintains no matter how the trolls may try to degrade you, they will never define who you are.

The 22-year-old American joined the Eagles from Bayern Munich during the summer, and has made three Premier League appearances so far this season.

In an interview with the Palace club website as part of the No Room For Racism campaign, Richards reflected on the continued vile abuse which comes through on social media and also impacts directly on his family.

“I just try to tell (myself) that these messages I receive: it’s not a problem I have with these people, it’s a problem that they have with me,” Richards said.

“I try to think of it as: ‘I go about my day, I’m fine just doing my own thing’. It’s a problem they have in their day, in their mind all day long.

“I can receive those messages and not think twice about it – but it’s harder for my family and friends to see those things, because they want to protect me. When they see stuff about me it connects to them as well.”

Richards accepts he will always be open for attack from racist trolls.

“You’re not always going to be on your best game, and so sometimes after tough games you receive messages,” he said.

“I think definitely being a player of colour, you kind of expect to receive more messages based on your skin colour than your performance.

“(Replying) makes that person feel more powerful – they know that those words have got to you. I try my best not to lash out, but it’s a little bit harder with my family.

“I’ve had that talk with them, that after games they shouldn’t listen to what people say.”

Richards added: “People try to degrade you, but they don’t know you. Don’t let their words define you. You very much have your own mojo, your own personality to you.

“Don’t let a few words ruin something that very much isn’t something to worry about.”

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Richards recalled the difficulties he faced growing up as he worked towards being a professional footballer, eventually joining Major League Soccer club FC Dallas.

“Alabama in general is a very traditional state. It was the active centre for the civil rights movement, so people still have a certain way of thinking back home,” the American said.

“I come from a biracial family: my mum is white and my dad is black. Growing up it was a little hard at some points. There were certain parts of Birmingham where you don’t necessarily feel accepted.

“People around me in Hoover always made me feel welcome, but sometimes when we would play teams from out of state or from other regions in the south, it is still very traditional ways of thinking so you would expect a little bit more (racist abuse).”

Richards signed for Bayern following a successful trial during 2018 and also had a loan spell at Hoffenheim ahead of his switch to Selhurst Park.

The defender believes Palace – with Patrick Vieira the only black manager in the Premier League and a diverse dressing room – provide a welcome united front in the continuing battle for equality.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira (right) with Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, right, has a diverse dressing room (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It is something I never grew up with. In Hoover I was pretty much the only black kid that was playing soccer,” Richards said.

“So once I came to Europe you see a lot more, then especially a team like Palace – I feel like we represent London best.

“We have different ethnicities, different people from different places and so I think it’s really refreshing to see.

“It makes me feel more connected with the people around me, because I know that I’m not alone when I’m receiving those messages. These people have my back.”

