What the papers say – October 5

Tory party turmoil dominates the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, i and The Independent all report Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cabinet is in “open warfare” stemming from the U-turn on 45p tax and benefit cuts.

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “PM fights to keep party line as splits deepen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OLIu8MPSkB — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022

The Financial Times says the PM will attempt to rally Tory MPs behind her in an address to the party conference, with Metro questioning: “Can she fix it?”

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 5 October https://t.co/W8Wpqvnu6B pic.twitter.com/y2zed82Mgb — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 4, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today📰TORIES IN MELTDOWN CAN SHE FIX IT?🔴Crunch speech for Truss as she bids to rebuild confidence#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pOnEgo0dTm — Metro (@MetroUK) October 4, 2022

Ms Truss is expected to warn there will be further disruption as she strives to deliver economic growth, according to The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times.

Wednesday's Front Page: PM – My changes will disrupt… but build better future https://t.co/WduqIlXIDV#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hh0Jp9Atso — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 4, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports Rebekah Vardy has been hit with a bill for Coleen Rooney’s legal costs, in the latest development in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case.

The Daily Mail leads with police chiefs committing to sending an officer to attend every burgled home.

The Sun says a married BBC star “fathered a secret love child with a stripper”.

And Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the Queen’s death and funeral for his controversial mini-budget, according to the Daily Star.