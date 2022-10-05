What the papers say – October 5 By Press Association October 5 2022, 2.32am What the papers say – October 5 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tory party turmoil dominates the nation’s papers on Wednesday. The Guardian, i and The Independent all report Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cabinet is in “open warfare” stemming from the U-turn on 45p tax and benefit cuts. Tomorrow's @Guardian: Tory turmoil amid claims of ‘coup’ to oust Truss• Read our story, by @rowenamason, @jessicaelgot and @syalrajeev, here: https://t.co/3R3qNA6bF3#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vFO181gOld— Richard Preston (@richardpreston_) October 4, 2022 Wednesday's front page: Tory open warfare#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @singharj @ChaplainChloe @RichardVaughan1 @emsferg: https://t.co/8xgJNQ5eZp pic.twitter.com/t8B2TCr75p— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 4, 2022 Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “PM fights to keep party line as splits deepen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OLIu8MPSkB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 The Financial Times says the PM will attempt to rally Tory MPs behind her in an address to the party conference, with Metro questioning: “Can she fix it?” Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 5 October https://t.co/W8Wpqvnu6B pic.twitter.com/y2zed82Mgb— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 4, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today📰TORIES IN MELTDOWN CAN SHE FIX IT?🔴Crunch speech for Truss as she bids to rebuild confidence#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pOnEgo0dTm— Metro (@MetroUK) October 4, 2022 Ms Truss is expected to warn there will be further disruption as she strives to deliver economic growth, according to The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times. Wednesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Disruption is the price of success, PM insists” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hiFaySH4da— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 Wednesday's Front Page: PM – My changes will disrupt… but build better future https://t.co/WduqIlXIDV#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hh0Jp9Atso— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 4, 2022 Wednesday’s TIMES: “Brace for more change, says Truss the disruptor” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cplrlgJXLx— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports Rebekah Vardy has been hit with a bill for Coleen Rooney’s legal costs, in the latest development in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case. Wednesday’s Daily MIRROR: “Wagatha Feud Reignites” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aD0kWKXvXq— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 The Daily Mail leads with police chiefs committing to sending an officer to attend every burgled home. Wednesday's Daily MAIL: "Official: Police To Attend EVERY Burglary" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Tnsq1rfjMz— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 The Sun says a married BBC star "fathered a secret love child with a stripper". Wednesday's SUN: "Married BBC star's secret love child with stripper" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9AfFcmlGAz— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 And Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the Queen's death and funeral for his controversial mini-budget, according to the Daily Star. Wednesday's Daily STAR: "Kwasi: It's All The Queen's Fault!"#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DwxTepg3Mz— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022 