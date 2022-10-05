Man to enter plea to treason charge over Windsor Castle crossbow incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man to enter plea to treason charge over Windsor Castle crossbow incident

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 2.48am
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, where he is charged under the Treason Act (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A man accused of trying to harm the late Queen after being caught with a loaded crossbow at Windsor Castle last Christmas is due to enter pleas in court later.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to face three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act.

The charge under Section Two of the Act states that “on December 25 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty”.

He is also charged with making a threat to kill the Queen and having a loaded crossbow, an offensive weapon, in a public place.

The former supermarket worker had been detained in the grounds of Windsor Castle last Christmas Day at a time when the late Queen was in residence.

He was allegedly wearing a hood and mask and was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt with the safety catch off and ready to fire.

It is claimed that he told a protection officer: “I am here to kill the Queen,” before he was handcuffed and arrested.

Chail, from Southampton, Hampshire, is due to appear at the Old Bailey in London before senior judge Mr Justice Sweeney from 9.30am.

