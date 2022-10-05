Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 8.52am
A relative wearing a T-Shirt with an image of a disappeared boy, inspects an area where the group suspects there are interred bodies of missing persons, just outside of Cuautla, Mexico (AP)
A relative wearing a T-Shirt with an image of a disappeared boy, inspects an area where the group suspects there are interred bodies of missing persons, just outside of Cuautla, Mexico (AP)

A mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico – marking the fourth murder of a volunteer activist in the country since the start of 2021.

Activists named the victim as Esmeralda Gallardo, who had led efforts to find her missing 22-year-old daughter.

Activist group the Voice Of The Disappeared In Puebla said Ms Gallardo was killed in the city of Puebla, east of Mexico City.

Prosecutors in Puebla confirmed the killing, and pledged to solve the case “as quickly as possible”.

But the group called on authorities in a statement to “leave aside the superficial speeches and guarantee the safety of the victims, and the rights and safety of the families of the disappeared”.

The UN human rights office in Mexico said Ms Gallardo had been shot dead.

It condemned the killing and said that Ms Gallardo “had provided relevant information about her daughter’s disappearance which was not effectively taken into account during the search or the investigation of the crime”.

Ms Gallardo’s daughter, Betzabe Alvarado Gallardo, disappeared in the low-income neighbourhood of Villa Frontera in January 2021.

In August, search activist Rosario Rodriguez Barraza was killed in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name.

In 2021, in the northern state of Sonora, searcher Aranza Ramos was found dead a day after her search group found a body disposal pit.

Earlier that year, volunteer search activist Javier Barajas Pina was gunned down in the state of Guanajuato, the most most violent in Mexico.

The motive in those killings remained unclear; in the past, many searchers have said publicly they are not looking for evidence to convict killers.

Most volunteer search teams are made up of mothers of Mexico’s more than 100,000 missing people.

Faced with official inaction or incompetence, many mothers are forced to carry out their own investigations or join search teams which, often acting on tips, cross gullies and fields, sinking iron rods into the ground to detect the stench of decomposing bodies.

The searchers, and the police who sometimes accompany them, usually focus on finding graves and identifying remains.

Search groups sometimes even get anonymous tips about where bodies are buried, knowledge probably available only to the killers or their accomplices.

But the mainly female volunteers often recount getting threats and being watched – presumably by the same people who murdered their children, brothers and husbands.

After the killing in August, an organisation of search groups known as “collectives” issued a statement demanding protection for searching mothers.

“No mother should be killed for searching for her children,” the coalition wrote.

“On the contrary, the government is obligated to ensure their safety in continuing their searches, as long as thousands of cases of disappeared people continue to pile up.”

