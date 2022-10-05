Dog attack victim named by police By Press Association October 5 2022, 9.46am A woman who died following a dog attack in Liverpool has been named by police (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman who was killed in a dog attack has been named by police. Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident, which happened at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday. Five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident, Merseyside Police said. A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has since been released on conditional bail. FATAL | We are continuing to investigate after a 63 yr-old woman died following reports of a dog attack at a house in #Kirkale yday (Mon). A 31 yr-old man has been arrested and five American bulldogs humanely destroyed. Enquiries are ongoing. https://t.co/nNM0DgSluR pic.twitter.com/Zl7zotEWDL— Merpol North Liverpool (@MerpolNthLpool) October 4, 2022 Police were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death. The investigation is continuing, the force spokesman said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to trio for work on molecule attachment Spring trial for man accused of trying to harm Queen with crossbow An ‘everything app’ and free speech issues: How would Elon Musk’s Twitter work? Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane Most popular baby names in England and Wales revealed Iran summons UK envoy again over anti-crackdown complaints Clement Lenglet: The objective is really clear for Tottenham in Champions League A Soldier’s Play writer Charles Fuller dies aged 83 NHS workers can expect ‘significantly improved’ pay offer, vows Yousaf Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico Most Read 1 Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack… 2 Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time 3 Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding 4 Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop 5 Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone… 6 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 7 Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner 8 Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes 9 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… 10 Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow More from The Courier 10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season 5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of… Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads Editor's Picks VIDEO: First look at stunning Discovery Point upgrade telling story of Dundee’s past Doctors defend Scottish Government’s ‘green’ asthma inhalers plan Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner Giant Haystacks, Big Daddy and Mick McManus were the ring kings of Perth City Hall wrestling Perth woman with MS speaks out on sacrifices to heat home as disabled people hit breaking point Further reprieve for condemned former pub in Perth city centre after hotel snub Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes Angus mum who used to fall asleep standing up transformed her health after sleep apnoea diagnosis Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack of dogs’