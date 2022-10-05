Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 10.18am
Alexis Highland handles a parrot at the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island (AP)
Alexis Highland handles a parrot at the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island (AP)

A menagerie of birds including rare parrots has been rescued from a Florida wildlife sanctuary after its owners refused to evacuate without them in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The mission, dubbed Operation Noah’s Ark, transported two lemurs and 275 exotic birds to West Palm Beach from Pine Island, where they will be housed until a collapsed bridge can be repaired and normal life restored to the island.

About a dozen volunteers caught and caged the parrots, then ferried them to Fort Myers using a small fleet of boats.

Parrots in a cage
A pair of birds wait to be transported back to the mainland in Pine Island (AP)

Hurricane Ian battered south-west Florida a week ago with 150mph gusts, making some roads impassable and islands inaccessible. Heavy rains and wind-driven ocean surges brought dangerous flooding.

The rescue came about after Will Peratino and his partner Lauren Stepp would not leave their Pine Island compound, even as authorities pleaded with residents to abandon their homes.

But the couple could not leave without their menagerie, including some of the worlds rarest parrots, at the Malama Manu Sanctuary.

Bryan Stern
Bryan Stern, founder of Project Dynamo, takes part in the rescue (AP)

Ms Stepp said: “We would not abandon them. I would never leave them. Never.

“If they cannot be fed or watered, they will die. And I can’t live with that.”

The birds have been relying on food donated by wildlife officials since Hurricane Ian hit, but the supply of fruit, peanuts and other edibles would soon be hard to come by because of the downed bridge and the scarcity of fuel on the island.

In the hours before the storm, the sanctuary owners herded their flock of birds and packed them into their home to shield them from the ferocity of the elements.

Parrots rescued
Rescuers have tried to save pets as well as people in the wake of the storm (AP)

“You don’t know what we’ve been through here. We had four feet of water in the house, damned-near drowned,” a tearful Mr Peratino said.

“To have every bird safe is a huge undertaking. I mean, it’s almost impossible to do. So the kind of help we’ve gotten has been invaluable.”

Many of the birds were rescued from homes that could no longer care for them. Some are used for breeding rare species.

Bird rescue
Crates of exotic and rare birds are loaded onto boats as part of the rescue mission (AP)

While the focus of many search and rescue missions has been on human life, there have also been pet rescues.

Bryan Stern, the founder and leader of Project Dynamo, which assembled four boats for the mission, said his team has rescued at least six dogs, three cats and, before Tuesday’s massive rescue, three birds.

“Our animal numbers are about to be blown out of the water by 100 cages of parrots,” Mr Stern said, before embarking on the rescue mission.

Parrots in a cage
Volunteers helped evacuate hundreds of birds from the Malama Manu Sanctuary (AP)

“It’s been nuts,” said James Judge, who owns the boat Slice of Life, which led the small flotilla of rescue vessels.

Mr Stern said: “Will and Laura, who own the sanctuary, their hearts and souls are in the birds. So they’re going through their own suffering from the hurricane, and having to rebuild their lives. They lost all kinds of stuff. Is the answer to that to lose more?”

The crew of volunteers was not about to let that happen.

Will Peratino
Will Peratino peers into a bird cage on his property in Pine Island (AP)

For several hours on Tuesday, the volunteers stuck nets and their bare hands into cages to pen the birds in cages.

The birds – from macaws to cockatoos and rare specimens of king parrots (only two dozen pairs of which are kept in the United States) – squawked and flapped their wings as their handlers put them in cages.

Ghassan Abboud, a Chicago dentist who owns a bird farm in West Palm Beach, is an acquaintance of the sanctuary owners.

Parrot evacuated
Alexis Highland handles a parrot that is being evacuated from the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island (AP)

When he heard of their plight, he mustered his resources to help. He had imagined commissioning a small boat to ferry cages from Pine Island to a dock on the mainland, where an air-conditioned trailer would transport the birds to his property across the Florida peninsula.

But by chance he came across the Project Dynamo team, who have been volunteering to help rescue people stranded by floodwaters and damaged roads.

Mr Abboud said: “I could never write a script like this. It was perfect. I thought I’d be back all day long in a small boat.

“What these guys have done has been unimaginable. They dedicated their resources. They saved so many birds.”

