An ‘everything app’ and free speech issues: How would Elon Musk’s Twitter work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

An ‘everything app’ and free speech issues: How would Elon Musk’s Twitter work?

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 10.38am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Elon Musk’s U-turn to go ahead with his purchase of Twitter is part of his plans to fold the platform into an “everything app”, the billionaire entrepreneur has said.

As news broke of his decision to go ahead with the takeover deal after months of public sparring with the platform – and just weeks before a legal case on the issue – Mr Musk tweeted that buying the site was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

The Tesla boss has spoken broadly in the past about his support for the idea of an “everything app” – a single place where users can access most, if not all, of their favourite online services and utilities.

Russia Ukraine War Musk
Elon Musk (Patrick Pleul/AP)

It follows his previous commitments to allow absolute free speech on the platform and remove all spam or bot accounts in an effort to improve the conversation and make Twitter the world’s “digital town square”.

In China, a version of the everything app idea already exists in WeChat, which began life as a messaging platform similar to WhatsApp, but has since become a mini-internet within a single app – allowing users to do everything from share social media-style posts with friends, to getting news, making mobile payments, booking restaurants and ordering taxis.

Nothing similar exists in the West.

Social media expert and industry commentator Matt Navarra said he was unconvinced by the proposal.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” he told the PA news agency.

“Super apps, as they are known in the industry, are not a new thing. They’ve been hugely successful in Asia, but have not really caught on elsewhere.

“Could Twitter form part of a super app that lets you buy goods, chat to friends, get news updates, book a taxi etc? Sure. Can Elon Musk make it work? Possibly. Will Elon actually do it? Who knows. He seems to have commitment issues.”

Another key area of focus would be the platform’s approach to free speech, particularly as major online safety regulation moves closer in the UK and countries around the world.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has previously said he believes strongly in absolute free speech, to the extent that anything that is not illegal should be allowed to stay online, and has confirmed he would allow banned accounts, such as that of former US president Donald Trump, to return to help fulfil Twitter’s mission to be an unfiltered digital town square.

This stance would be likely to face significant issues once the Online Safety Bill comes into effect in the UK.

While the Bill has pledged to protect free speech through protections around content of democratic importance and from news publishers, it will require platforms not just to take down any illegal content but also any topics which have been designated “legal but harmful”, which is likely to be content linked to abuse or harassment, among other things.

With large fines and even the prospect of being banned from the UK as potential penalties, Mr Musk is likely to have to soften his stance on absolute free speech if he wants Twitter to stay on the right side of regulators.

Former Twitter vice president Bruce Daisley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this was an “incredibly simplistic approach” and unlikely to make Twitter more profitable.

“I’m not convinced it would be (more profitable). If you opened a newspaper and it was page after page of toxic articles and toxic images, I think it would put you off, to some extent,” he said.

Many current Twitter staff are also said to be alarmed by Mr Musk’s proposed approach, an issue that industry analyst Mike Proulx said must be addressed by the billionaire if he wants to succeed as head of the company.

“Twitter remains an important part of our culture regardless of the ongoing drama around this on-again, off-again, and back-on again deal,” he said.

“But if Musk does take over the company, his number one mission must be to earn and retain the trust of Twitter’s employees. That’s no small task as he’ll be starting from a large trust deficit.

“Twitter’s future is bleak without an engaged employee base and there’s a lot of repair work to be done there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Staff costs have increased in recent months (Peter Byrne/PA)
Service sector breaks from 18 months of growth, survey suggests
(Jacob King/PA)
Vertu Motors says new car prices still spiking as it posts £2bn revenues
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market grows for second month in a row
The Government is being urged to take urgent steps to help resolve the rail dispute (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fresh travel misery for rail passengers
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Tesco announces extra pay rise to help workers with cost of living
(Topps Tiles/PA)
Topps Tiles hails another year of record sales after pandemic DIY boom
Tesco has revealed falling half-year profits and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of expectations amid soaring inflation and as customers trade down in the cost crisis (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Tesco warns over full-year trading pressures as shoppers ‘watch every penny’
Scott Timber has seen sales and profits soar despite concerns with the market.
Sales stack up for Fife pallet company after return to pre-Covid trading
Many young people say not having the money to take part in activities is having a negative impact on how lonely they feel, research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Lack of money fuelling loneliness among young people, study suggests
Rail passengers are set for more travel chaos on Wednesday due to another strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (James Manning/PA)
Passengers facing more travel chaos as rail workers again take industrial action

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads

Editor's Picks