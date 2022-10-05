Five men to face murder trial over 2019 Halloween attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two brothers and three other men are set to face trial in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old nearly three years ago.

Frazer Brabant was found with serious head injuries in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire, on October 31 2019, and died in hospital on January 21 2020.

Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

His brother, Ricky Neale, 40, also known as Ricky Lewis, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

Lee Wood, 31, of Griston, Thetford, Norfolk, and Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, Basingstoke, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

And James O’Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, Hampshire, has also been charged with murder.

The five defendants appeared at Winchester Crown Court where Judge Angela Morris set a trial of at least six weeks to start in April 2023, with a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 20.

She told the defendants: “The trial is either going to be the 4th or 18th of April next year. It’s important that you provide to your legal team all the information they need to advise you.”