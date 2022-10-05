Archbishops apologise as review finds hundreds of new alleged CofE abuse cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Archbishops apologise as review finds hundreds of new alleged CofE abuse cases

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 12.36pm Updated: October 5 2022, 2.04pm
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have apologised after the report revealed ‘new’ cases of abuse (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have apologised after the report revealed ‘new’ cases of abuse (Justin Tallis/PA)

Leading Archbishops have apologised and spoken of their “profound shame” after a review found hundreds of “new” cases of alleged abuse by Church of England (CofE) officials, mostly against children and vulnerable adults.

The CofE said independent reviewers assessed 75,000 files, some dating back to the 1940s, as it published the national Past Cases Review 2 (PCR2) on Wednesday.

The report identified 383 “new” cases of alleged abuse, which included cases which had been dealt with previously but in a way which did not meet modern safeguarding standards.

Of these cases, 168 related to children, 149 to vulnerable adults, and 27 cases were recorded as fitting both these categories.

Data on the alleged perpetrators showed 242 cases related to clergy, with 53 regarding church officers and 41 volunteers whose roles included engaging with children.

The most common type of alleged abuse recorded was “sexual”, accounting for 181 cases, followed by 39 “emotional” abuse cases, 33 “physical”, and 21 allegations of “financial” abuse.

Nine cases of “domestic” abuse were also filed, and 81 cases were classed as “other”.

In a joint statement, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York apologised and said the findings illustrated the failings of the church’s leadership.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have apologised for abuse by senior clergy exposed in a report published on Wednesday (Richard Heathcote/PA).

The Archbishops, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, said: “It is always with great sadness and profound shame that we, again and again, come face-to-face with the brokenness and failings of our church in its day-to-day interactions and in its processes and leadership.

“There are no possible excuses, no rationalisations for our church’s failure to share the love of God and value each and every person.

“PCR2 was our next step in extending our search for the truth and being satisfied that past abuses and the misery suffered by survivors, victims and their families was uncovered.”

They added: “We sincerely apologise for our failures and want to reach out to those who are still suffering from the pain and misery they endured.”

The Archbishops extended their apology to relatives of survivors, admitting that “we should have been better at listening and responding to survivors’ and victims’ concerns”.

An anonymised survivor whose testimony formed a case in the report said they hoped PCR2 would not mark an end to the issue of safeguarding.

They said: “My hope and prayer is that any concluding report is not seen to bring a close to this issue.

“The scars on all victims will always remain and our lives have been permanently redirected.

“Our church must, therefore, remain permanently open to respond to new revelations and new phases within older revelations.

“Unlike the work on some other focus groups, the agenda is never closed or concluded.”

Mental health stock
An anonymised survivor of abuse by a CofE official said the ‘scars on all victims will always remain’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The report also cited cases as late as 2018 where clergy who had lost their jobs after being convicted of serious sexual offences were later re-elected due to a lack of formal procedure or DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks to prevent this.

Commissioned by the Archbishops’ Council, PCR2 has been described by the authors as the “most extensive review of records ever conducted by the Church of England”.

It was conducted by 65 reviewers from July 2019 to April 2022 as a follow-up to PCR1, which took place between 2007 and 2009 in response to several clergy being charged with sexual offences against children.

The latest report lists 26 national recommendations, including establishing a charter to ensure the voices of children are heard.

It also advises that a minimum standard of services and timescales for referrals is outlined by the National Safeguarding Team, which is an advisory department of the Archbishops’ Council.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors to help treat patients with sickle cell disease (PA)
NHS makes ‘urgent’ call for black blood donors
Dr Mike Simms has developed a new theory around Northern Ireland’s world famous Giant’s Causeway (Mike Simms/PA)
Giant’s Causeway formation event may have taken just days – museum curator
Two young siblings buried together from Lakenheath (Suffolk County Council)
DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’
Grief counselling therapy session (Zak Waters/Alamy/PA)
750,000 extra bereavements during pandemic amid ‘huge’ support gap – report
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis
Nurses are to start voting on whether to strike over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nurses start voting on strikes over pay
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Reece James (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’
The authors assessed 600 images tagged #postpartumbody (Yui Mok/PA)
Unrealistic post-baby body images on social media ‘may worsen body satisfaction’
The launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have apologised after the report revealed ‘new’ cases of abuse (Justin Tallis/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks