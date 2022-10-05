‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 4.48pm Updated: October 5 2022, 5.10pm
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)

The Princess of Wales held a “sweet” premature baby in her arms on a solo visit to a maternity unit.

Mother-of-three Kate, dressed in an ochre Karen Millen belted dress and Emily Mortimer earrings, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.

While in the special care baby unit (SCBU), the princess held Bianca Moran, who was born six weeks prematurely on Tuesday.

Bianca’s mother, Szilvia Novak, 43, originally from Budapest in Hungary, asked the royal if she would like to hold the baby while the pair were talking in the hospital’s SCBU.

The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)

Kate replied: “Am I allowed to?” before a member of staff helped Ms Novak pass the baby to the princess.

As she cradled Bianca in her arms, Kate said: “She’s very sweet.”

Afterwards, Ms Novak said: “I asked (Kate) if she wanted to hold (Bianca) and she opted for it. I can’t blame her. (Bianca) is cute.

“(The princess) was lovely to speak to. I was really impressed. You don’t feel like you have classes between you. It’s really nice.”

The princess visited different sections of the maternity unit during her tour.

She spoke to staff and service users from the jasmine team, which helps women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the initial postnatal period.

The Princess of Wales speaks to Andrew and Jessica Kemp with baby Hugo during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
Kate speaks to Andrew and Jessica Kemp with baby Hugo at the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit (Alistair Grant/PA)

In the neonatal ward, she spoke to mothers of newborn babies.

Jess Kemp, 27, from Guildford, who gave birth to baby Hugo on Monday, said Kate “was so warm and lovely to speak to”.

She added: “What a lovely way to introduce the baby (to the world). It’s a lovely thing to tell him when he grows up and to share with family as well.”

Crowds of people lined the hospital’s corridors during the visit.

Phones in hand, they hoped to catch a glimpse of the royal.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
The Princess of Wales at the Royal Surrey County Hospital (Alistair Grant/PA)

Kate stopped regularly to ask questions, showing an interest in the treatment that the hospital offers.

Several people asked for selfies, two children gave her flowers and one woman, who had already had contractions, delayed her epidural to speak to the princess.

When speaking to a soon-to-be mother who had stopped her for a chat, Kate admitted that it “took ages” for her and her husband to choose the names of their children.

The Princess of Wales leaves the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
Kate leaves the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The princess’s departure was delayed as she stopped to speak to many people on her way out, with the crowds cheering and waving as she went by.

More than an hour-and-a-half after she had arrived, the princess left the hospital.

The rain had just stopped and she waved to the crowds as she got into a dark Range Rover.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, who are on a mission to the International Space Station (John Raoux/AP)
Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)
Kidnap plot suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died of natural causes, jury rules
Jodey Whiting’s mother Joy Dove at the High Court last year (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mother of disabled woman who killed herself after benefits cut granted appeal
A silver Audi is almost totally hidden by screens at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield where a man died in a police shooting during a ‘pre-planned’ operation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man pointed gun at police officer before shooting, inquest told
Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins (Ian West/PA)
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up
Kathleen Thompson with her family (Family Handout/PA)
Inquest findings into death of woman shot by soldier sent to prosecution service
Jon Rahm (pictured) is targeting a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of Seve Ballesteros (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm aims for third Spanish Open title to emulate the late Seve Ballesteros
The group said the decision was based on the ‘uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks’ (Lisa Leutner/AP)
Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices
Gardai are at the scene following the man’s death (PA)
Man stabbed to death at funeral in Co Kerry cemetery

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks