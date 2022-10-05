Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 5.26pm
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are planning for the future and suggested new deals could be in the pipeline for some of the club’s promising stars.

William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all have two years left on their current contracts, but Arsenal are looking to tie down the trio, who could have lengthy futures at the club.

Arteta revealed that the club’s hierarchy, including technical director Edu, are working on it.

“Obviously we have to plan for the future and we are all working on it,” Arteta said.

“Obviously Edu is on top of it and all the board and we will try to do things in the right way, being fair and trying to plan the best possible way and reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club.

“At the moment we have something to announce, we will do that.

“We will try to do the same thing and make sure that the club is always protected, that the club is always in a good position to move forward and the players are happy to be at the club.”

Arsenal host Group A leaders Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Norwegian club a point clear of the Gunners having played a game more.

The midweek clash comes ahead of a crucial Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, with Arsenal looking to maintain their status at the summit of the table.

For Eddie Nketiah and the other Arsenal players who are outside the first XI, the Europa League offers a chance to push for places in the starting line-up.

“I think it’s firstly a good opportunity for the whole team to build on the start we had with the three points (against FC Zurich in the first group game),” Nketiah said.

“It’s a very important competition for all of us, we want to win, we want to qualify first because we know important it is.

“For myself, the more games the more opportunity to play so I’m looking forward to the games in Europe but also domestically as well.”

