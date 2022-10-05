Kidnap plot suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died of natural causes, jury rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kidnap plot suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died of natural causes, jury rules

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 6.04pm
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)

A police raid on the home of a key suspect in a violent kidnapping inquiry made a “possible” contribution to his death from a heart attack, an inquest jury has ruled.

Cyril McGuinness died after collapsing at a property where he was staying in Buxton, Derbyshire, on November 8 2019, during a series of raids in response to the brutal kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney in Northern Ireland.

A three-day inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court ended with an inquest jury returning a finding that McGuinness, also known as “Dublin Jimmy”, died of natural causes.

The jury of eight women and three men was told that the property in Rockfield Road, Buxton, was raided as part of inquiries into “violence thought to involve criminal gang activity” but was not informed that McGuinness was believed to have organised the attack on Mr Lunney.

Money Laundering Case – Mary Guiness
Cyril McGuinness (left, head covered) being led away from a court in Northern Ireland in 2005 (Paul Faith/PA)

The jury’s narrative findings, reached on Wednesday, stated: “After hearing all of the evidence the jury finds that the entry, search and detention made a possible contribution to Mr McGuinness’s death.

“The reason for this decision is that the jury cannot completely rule out that the entry search and detention did not cause physiological stress reactions.

“However the jury wish it to be noted also from the evidence shown there is very strong indication that Mr McGuinness could have passed away at any given time due to the severity of historical cardiac conditions.

“There could have been many other contributing factors to the death of Mr McGuinness, or indeed due to the severity of his heart disease, it is a possibility that his heart failed naturally. The jury also wish to note that there were no outward signs of stress from Mr McGuinness throughout the entry, search and detention.”

The inquest, during which area coroner Peter Nieto said the raid involved a search warrant in response to allegations of “criminal gang” activity, was told McGuinness had previously been treated for heart disease.

Although the 54-year-old was not arrested during the search for electronic devices, he was detained in handcuffs under police powers permitting “reasonable restraint” during the operation.

Forensic pathologist Guy Rutty told the hearing that McGuinness died from heart disease and had no marks on his body to suggest he had been restrained excessively.

The convicted criminal, from Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, was taken ill towards the end of the search, after being allowed to smoke, drink tea and watch the television news.

The inquest, attended by McGuinness’s widow Mary, was told that he asked to go outside for some fresh air before collapsing.

Prof Rutty said McGuinness had been given a nicotine patch by police after requesting one, telling the inquest: “After about 45 minutes to 60 minutes I understand that he started to become unwell.

“He asked for his inhaler and he self-administered this.

“However, his condition deteriorated, an ambulance was called, the officers at the scene gave him first aid and he must have arrested as CPR was started.”

An ambulance got to the scene at 8.28am and arrived at Stockport’s Stepping Hill Hospital at 9.40am, but McGuinness was pronounced life extinct around 15 minutes later.

Asked to comment on whether the stress of the situation may have played a role in McGuinness going into cardiac arrest, Prof Rutty told the jury: “He could have just had a heart attack at any moment whatsoever.

“The other possibility is that the stress and the situation that he was in, ie the police entering where he was, the handcuffs… caused him to have a heart attack. Anything that increases your blood pressure or pulse rate could tip the balance.

“It isn’t possible as a pathologist to go either way. All I can say is that both are entirely possible and both relate to his heart.”

The inquest was told there was no suggestion McGuinness was “fighting against” the police or arguing with officers, with him instead being calm and compliant.

In a statement issued after the inquest, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation had found the force used by officers was reasonable in the circumstances.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies are with the family of Mr McGuinness at this extremely sad time for them.

“We found no performance issues for any police officers involved. Evidence we gathered supported officers’ accounts that after Mr McGuinness was handcuffed he was comfortable with the process.

“He was provided with a cup of tea and taken outside so that he could smoke a cigarette.

“Prior to Mr McGuinness becoming ill, there was no evidence that the police were aware of his pre-existing heart condition.”

Three men were found guilty in November last year in connection with the kidnap and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Mr Lunney, while a fourth man was acquitted.

A non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin heard how Mr Lunney was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 2019.

The businessman had his leg broken, was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

In its judgment, the court found that the attack was organised and supervised by McGuinness, who was born in Dublin.

During a trial which ran for 40 days, the court heard Mr Lunney was bundled into the boot of a car and driven across the border.

A Renault Kangoo van used in the attack was bought in England by McGuinness and brought to Ireland, the court said.

Those convicted in connection with the kidnapping were later jailed for between 18 and 30 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, who are on a mission to the International Space Station (John Raoux/AP)
Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years
Jodey Whiting’s mother Joy Dove at the High Court last year (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mother of disabled woman who killed herself after benefits cut granted appeal
A silver Audi is almost totally hidden by screens at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield where a man died in a police shooting during a ‘pre-planned’ operation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man pointed gun at police officer before shooting, inquest told
Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins (Ian West/PA)
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up
Kathleen Thompson with her family (Family Handout/PA)
Inquest findings into death of woman shot by soldier sent to prosecution service
Jon Rahm (pictured) is targeting a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of Seve Ballesteros (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm aims for third Spanish Open title to emulate the late Seve Ballesteros
The group said the decision was based on the ‘uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks’ (Lisa Leutner/AP)
Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices
Gardai are at the scene following the man’s death (PA)
Man stabbed to death at funeral in Co Kerry cemetery
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)
‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks