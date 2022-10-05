Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 12.05am
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Greta Thunberg has revealed how being diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome has shaped her approach to the climate crisis, saying “it’s helped me see through a lot of the bullshit”.

The 19-year-old climate activist gained recognition at the age of 15 when she began spending her Fridays sat outside the Swedish parliament building calling for more serious action on climate change.

Speaking to Elle magazine UK about her activism and the impact suffering from Asperger’s syndrome has had on her work, Ms Thunberg said: “It’s (Asperger’s) helped me see through a lot of the bullshit because they say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re not in line with the Paris Agreement so far, but at least we’re taking small steps in the right direction’.

“Some people might see that as though we’re trying, but I see it as we’re so far away from what we need to be doing for even the bare minimum.”

Greta Thunberg has revealed how her Asperger’s diagnosis helps her approach to climate activism (Elle UK/Silvana Trevale/PA)

Ms Thunberg took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival earlier this year to deliver a powerful speech on climate change, during which she called on society to take on its “historic responsibility to set things right” with the global climate crisis.

In a post on Instagram after the event, Glastonbury’s co-organiser Emily Eavis said it was an “honour” to have the environmental activist speak at the festival, describing her speech as “inspiring, powerful and important”.

Ms Thunberg also shared her opinions on the concept of hope, and suggested society work to redefine what it means to be hopeful in the face of the climate crisis, saying “hope means taking action”.

“First thing is, hope for whom? Is it for us?” she said.

“People living in financially fortunate parts of the world who are very much to blame for the climate emergency – maybe not us individuals but us in this part of the world – or hope for those who are actually being affected by the climate crisis?

“I don’t think hope is something that can be given to you, you have to create it yourself. Hope means taking action. I think that we need to redefine hope because it’s being used against us.

“If there is hope you don’t need to do anything, but that is the opposite of hope.”

The 19-year-old climate activist has asked for people to rethink their understanding of ‘hope’ (Elle UK/Silvana Trevale/PA)

Later this month at the London Literature Festival, Ms Thunberg is set to launch her new book, The Climate Book, a collection of more than 100 contributions from figures such as economist Kate Raworth, writer and activist Naomi Klein and author Margaret Atwood.

Speaking about one of the key messages from The Climate Book, Ms Thunberg told Elle UK: “One of the key messages is, ‘Don’t listen to me, listen to the scientists, listen to the experts, listen to those who are most affected…’

“I could talk about all these things, but I am a privileged white person who lives in Sweden. I don’t really have any story to tell, so it’s up to others who need to be heard to (talk about) these things.”

The full interview with Greta Thunberg is available in Elle UK, out now.

