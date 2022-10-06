Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 7.24am
Archie Wilks went to watch a game of American football at the Carolina Panthers stadium, near the hospital where he is receiving treatment (Archie's Journey/PA)
Archie Wilks went to watch a game of American football at the Carolina Panthers stadium, near the hospital where he is receiving treatment (Archie's Journey/PA)

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning.

Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.

The youngster, from near Saffron Walden in Essex, rang the bell at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in July to celebrate being in full remission after 42 months of cancer treatment.

His treatment in the US aims to lower the chances of a relapse, and he is currently having scans before the treatment starts at the end of the week.

Simon Wilks, 34, said his son is required to be back at the Levine Medical Centre another five times over the next 24 months, for five-day periods.

Archie’s twin brother Henry and their mother Harriet, 32, are also with them.

“We had less than two weeks’ notice from Archie being accepted on the trial to having to get everything booked, packed and fly out, so it’s been very hectic, last minute and slightly stressful as usual,” said Mr Wilks.

“We will make sure the boys get some special treats while we are here, to celebrate Archie finishing treatment and for everything they’ve been through over the last four years.

“But ultimately we are thankful we will now have done everything available to give Archie the best chance of keeping the cancer away.”

He said that they took Archie and Henry to watch a game of American football at the Carolina Panthers stadium, two miles from the hospital, and they “loved” it.

Archie was just four years old when he caught coronavirus in March 2020 during treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

The Tottenham Hotspur fan’s recovery a few weeks later gave hope to many parents with seriously ill children, and well-wishers included England striker Harry Kane.

Archie Wilks is at the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, America for treatment to reduce the chances of his cancer returning. (Archie's Journey/ PA)
Archie Wilks is at the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, for treatment to reduce the chances of his cancer returning (Archie's Journey/PA)

The past few years of hospital stays have meant the family have often been separated as Archie has been in hospital with one parent while Henry has remained home with the other.

Archie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019 after becoming so ill he could not stand up.

The rare cancer, which affects around 100 children each year in the UK and is most common in children under the age of five, develops from specialised nerve cells (neuroblasts) left behind from a baby’s development in the womb.

Two tumours were found around Archie’s kidney and spine and the disease had spread to other areas, including his bones and bone marrow.

Mr Wilks said 50% of children successfully treated for neuroblastoma will relapse.

Of those who relapse, 90% will not survive.

Family and friends raised more than £230,000 to enable Archie to take part in a vaccine trial in the US which could reduce the chance of the cancer returning.

He did not fit the criteria for a vaccine trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York, but the family researched further options and Archie was accepted for treatment at the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mr Wilks thanked everyone who has fundraised, donated and supported Archie to make it possible for him to go to the US for treatment and give him the “best chance to keep the cancer away”.

