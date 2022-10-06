Damilola Oloruntola, 23, was ‘killed with knife hidden inside umbrella’ By Press Association October 6 2022, 11.54am A young man was fatally stabbed with a knife hidden inside an umbrella, a court has been told (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A young man was fatally stabbed with a knife hidden inside an umbrella, a court has been told. Damilola Oloruntola, 23, died from a wound to the chest after the attack in Brookhill Road, Woolwich, south London, on September 28. The killing followed a clash between Soloman Bamidele, an associate and two other younger boys, it is alleged. Bamidele, 25, from Sutton-at-Hone in Kent, allegedly returned with a knife concealed inside an umbrella and lunged at the victim, stabbing him once. Mr Oloruntola was taken to hospital by two friends and died that evening. Bamidele was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on Sunday October 2 and later charged with murder and having an offensive weapon. He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Pentonville prison for a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Judge Angela Rafferty set a plea hearing for December 21 and a provisional two-week trial from August 31 next year. Bamidele was remanded into custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme Belarus leader gives Putin a tractor voucher on 70th birthday Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Arsonist who killed two neighbours apologises in court and refers to Quran Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’ Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’