Number of Covid-19 patients in England jumps to highest level for two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Number of Covid-19 patients in England jumps to highest level for two months

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 1.12pm Updated: October 6 2022, 4.14pm
A hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)
A hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level for two months, in fresh evidence a new wave of infections is under way.

Admission rates are also continuing to rise, in a trend described by health experts as “concerning”.

A total of 9,631 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 5, according to NHS England.

This is up 37% from 7,024 a week earlier and is the highest figure since August 3.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, then fell steadily until mid-September.

Numbers have risen in recent weeks, suggesting Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Covid-19 hospital data is currently published once a week on a Thursday.

The latest figures show all regions are recording a steady rise in patients, with three regions back to levels last seen in late July.

South-west England currently has 1,003 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, not far below its peak during the BA.4/BA.5 wave of 1,229.

South-east England has 1,553 patients, compared with its summer peak of 1,985, while eastern England has 1,064, compared with a summer peak of 1,432.

All numbers remain well below those reached during the early waves of the pandemic, however.

The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 10.8 per 100,000 people in the week to October 2, up from 7.5 the previous week.

Rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 132.3 per 100,000.

This is up sharply from 80.1 and is the highest rate for this age group since late July.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the latest increases were “concerning”, and that cases and hospitalisation rates were at their “highest level in months”.

“Outbreaks in hospitals and care homes also on the rise,” she continued.

“Make sure you have any Covid-19 vaccinations you are eligible for and avoid contact with others if you feel unwell or have symptoms of a respiratory infection.

“If you are unwell, it is particularly important to avoid contact with elderly people or those who are more likely to have severe disease because of their ongoing health conditions.”

About two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else.

But they need to be isolated from patients who do not have the virus, putting extra pressure on staff already struggling to clear a record backlog of treatment.

Separate figures show that around four in 10 (40.3%) of people aged 80 and over in England are now likely to have received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, along with a similar proportion (41.0%) of 75 to 79-year-olds.

All people aged 65 and over are currently eligible for the booster, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

The booster is intended to increase protection against serious illness during the next waves of the virus and will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

The UKHSA data, which cover vaccinations up to October 2, also show that 32.9% of 70 to 74-year-olds are estimated to have had the booster, as well as 25.5% of people aged 65 to 69.

Figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics suggested that infections are on an upwards trend in England.

The number of people in private households testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 17 was 857,400, or about one in 65 – up from 766,500, or one in 70, in the seven days to September 14.

Infections in England peaked at 3.1 million during the summer BA.4/BA.5 wave.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a tractor (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Belarus leader gives Putin a tractor voucher on 70th birthday
Erik ten Hag wants his side to be more street smart (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart
Hakeem Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Arsonist who killed two neighbours apologises in court and refers to Quran
William Saliba has performed well this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk
Managers of the Centre for Civil Liberties react in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists
Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death (Family handout/PA)
Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp
Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future (PA)
Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling
Chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said the inquiry had reached a ‘significant milestone’ (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks