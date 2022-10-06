Dog run over and killed after men try to steal owner’s phone By Press Association October 6 2022, 2.36pm Updated: October 7 2022, 12.20pm Milo was killed (Family handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three men attempted to rob a dog walker before running over and killing one of his pets. Kent Police said the incident happened at about 10.45pm on Monday as the man was walking his twin dogs in London Road, West Kingsdown, Kent. A grey Ford EcoSport drove past the man before turning around, driving back on the wrong side of the road and stopping next to him. We are appealing for information after a car containing robbery suspects ran over and killed a victim’s dog in #WestKingsdown. Read the full details here… https://t.co/h8TRthwk0R pic.twitter.com/CeMKpC4Xhx— Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) October 6, 2022 The force said the driver demanded the dog walker hand over his mobile phone, while two more men got out of the car holding weapons. He ran from the men but lost hold of one of his dog’s leads. The dog, 11-month-old cockapoo Milo, ran to a nearby pavement where it was then hit by the Ford and died at the scene. The car then drove off towards the M25. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/191975/22. Detectives are also asking drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV to check for footage that may help them. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme Belarus leader gives Putin a tractor voucher on 70th birthday Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Arsonist who killed two neighbours apologises in court and refers to Quran Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’ Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’