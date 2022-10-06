Google unveils Pixel 7 smartphone range and new smartwatch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Google unveils Pixel 7 smartphone range and new smartwatch

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 4.36pm
Google said the Pixel range is more efficient and powerful because of the Tensor G2 processor (Google/PA)
Google has unveiled its new Pixel 7 range of flagship smartphones promising better cameras, performance and battery life for users, alongside its first Pixel Watch.

The technology giant said the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were more efficient and powerful thanks to the second generation Tensor G2 processor – Google’s own-made chip, which it says had helped boost performance on both devices using artificial intelligence.

Both phones have also been given camera upgrades including better zoom and macro photography tools as well as updated photo editing tools, such as Photo Unblur, which can sharpen blurry images.

The two new phones will go on sale on October 13 starting at £599 for the Pixel 7 and £849 for the 7 Pro, with the two devices looking to rival the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The Pixels will be joined by the tech giant’s first premium wearable – the Pixel Watch – which includes health and fitness features from Fitbit, the wearables company acquired by Google in 2021.

Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is the firm’s first premium smartwatch made alongside Fitbit (Google/PA)

“Today, we’re introducing a true portfolio of Pixel products for the first time: the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the very first Google Pixel Watch,” Google said of its new products.

“Every Pixel device is designed to deliver a level of personal intelligence that turns day to day problems into truly delightful experiences.

“This is what we have been building up to for a while: delivering a lineup of beautifully designed Pixel phones, watches and earbuds that work together to understand your needs and deliver the helpfulness you expect from Google.

“We believe Pixel isn’t only a phone experience, it’s a personal, intelligent, cohesive computing experience.”

Industry analyst Ru Bhikha, the mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said the new device announcements showed “its mobile hardware can stand toe to toe with Apple and Samsung on innovation”.

“Google teased us with a brief glimpse of the Pixel 7 earlier this year but today has delivered a more in-depth look at its new flagship range,” he said.

“Last month’s iPhone 14 launch saw Apple save the biggest upgrades for its top-spec Pro models and it seems that Google has followed suit.

“Introducing the Tensor G2 chip in both handsets is a big step forward for Google, showing its mobile hardware can stand toe to toe with Apple and Samsung on innovation.”

Mr Bhikha also praised the pricing of the new Pixel phones, suggesting the devices were a good value alternative to the iPhone.

“A huge appeal of the Pixel 7 remains its price. While the upgrades may not be ground-breaking, Google continues to deliver great value for money,” he said.

“Both the standard option and the premium Pixel 7 Pro both cost less than Apple’s new handsets. Alongside the budget-friendly Pixel 6a launched earlier this year, Google is catering to all mobile users.”

