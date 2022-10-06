Family of victim in ‘Serial’ murder asks court to halt case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ murder asks court to halt case

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 5.26pm
Adnan Syed, centre, whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast Serial, exits the Cummings Courthouse after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee on Sept, 19, 2022, in Baltimore (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via APPA)
Adnan Syed, centre, whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast Serial, exits the Cummings Courthouse after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee on Sept, 19, 2022, in Baltimore (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via APPA)

The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the Serial podcast has asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Mr Syed’s murder conviction.

Young Lee, the brother of victim Hae Min Lee, asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in a six-page motion filed late last month to suspend further proceedings, including an October 18 deadline by which prosecutors must decide whether to drop the charges against Mr Syed or retry him for the killing.

He contends that the family was not given enough notice about a court hearing last month over whether Mr Syed’s conviction should be overturned.

“The Lee family is not seeking, through this motion or through the appeal, to impact Mr Syed’s release from custody,” said the family’s lawyer, Steve Kelly.

“If the wrong person has been behind bars for 23 years, the Lee family and the rest of the world want to understand what new evidence has led to that conclusion.”

Baltimore circuit judge Melissa Phinn overturned Mr Syed’s conviction on September 19. The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said it found evidence that should have been disclosed to Mr Syed’s lawyers.

Prosecutors moved to vacate Mr Syed’s conviction on September 14. That followed a year-long investigation and was two days after they notified the Lee family, the family’s motion says.

Then on September 16, Mr Syed’s lawyers and prosecutors discussed the motion at a meeting in Judge Phinn’s chambers.

Adnan Syed leaves court after Judge Melissa Phinn overturned his first-degree murder conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/TNS/Alamy Live News/PA)

Judge Phinn ordered a new trial, but prosecutors were given 30 days — until October 18 — in which to dismiss the charges or proceed with a new trial.

Mr Syed has always maintained his innocence. His case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of Serial focused on Ms Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used, inspiring heated debates about Mr Syed’s innocence or guilt.

Mr Syed was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of strangling 18-year-old Ms Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

Prosecutors said a reinvestigation of the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two other possible suspects. The two suspects may be involved individually or may be involved together, the state’s attorney’s office said.

