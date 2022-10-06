Erik ten Hag hails substitutes as Manchester United snatch win in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag hails substitutes as Manchester United snatch win in Europe

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 9.14pm
Erik ten Hag was pleased by Manchester United’s subs in Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Erik ten Hag praised his substitutes after Marcus Rashford scored two and set up fellow introduction Anthony Martial as Manchester United escaped a scare at Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Wounded by Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, the Red Devils were stung in Cyprus after making a strong start as the hosts capitalised on lax defending to go ahead through Karim Ansarifard.

Omonia scored after Tyrell Malacia was dispossessed having collected a pass from ineffective Jadon Sancho following a clear free-kick, with Ten Hag replacing them with Luke Shaw and Rashford at half-time.

The latter would go on to score either side of a fine goal by second-half substitute Martial, putting the Group E encounter out of reach despite Omonia replacement Nikolas Panayiotou making it 3-2 late on.

Goalscoring substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial celebrate together (Petros Karadjias/AP)

“I think we started well, a couple of chances, and then unnecessarily down,” United boss Ten Hag told BT Sport.

“The mistake cannot happen, we have to take responsibility there. But then a really bad 10 minutes and we have to learn from that.”

Asked what he changed at half-time, the Dutchman said: “A couple of things, especially more runs.

“We were too static and we have to make the opposite movement to get behind. That’s why also we make two subs in that time and they had really an impact.

“I think Luke and Marcus definitely (helped with that) but also Anthony Martial, of course, with 2-1.

“I think the subs really had an impact today and that is really good. That makes the team stronger.”

The victory provided an important three points in United’s quest to reach the Europa League knockout stages, having lost their Group E opener at home to Real Sociedad.

Thursday also gave Martial more valuable minutes after an injury-interrupted start to the season.

“We have already seen that (he can be important) in pre-season,” Ten Hag said of the France international, who scored two off the bench as he returned from injury in Sunday’s 6-3 loss at City.

“It was really a big disappointment for this team, for me, when he got injured in the last 10 minutes against Atletico Madrid (in the final friendly).

“So, we missed him in the first couple of weeks and that also had an effect on our team performance.”

United lost their opening two matches of the season but were on a four-match winning run in the Premier League before the loss at neighbours City.

Now attention turns to an improved performance at Everton on Sunday, when Ten Hag says they need to put things right after the derby humiliation.

“It has to be only a warm-up,” he said of the win in Cyprus. “Sunday, especially there, we have to react.

“We have to give the best performance we have and we have to prepare that now.”

Everton is the third of nine fixtures United are playing in October, with Omonia arriving at Old Trafford next Thursday as boss Neil Lennon looks for another positive performance.

Omonia head coach Neil Lennon had no argument with the result (Petros Karadjias/AP)

“Listen, we rode our luck a lot of times,” the Cypriot side’s manager said.

“It was a great game, we kept ourselves in the game, whether it be good goalkeeping or United missing good chances.

“And to score two goals against them was probably more than I could have imagined… I didn’t think until we scored we believed in ourselves, really, and then it gave us something to hold on to.

“They got two quickfire goals but we had chances at 2-1 to get level.

“The third goal has killed us but, you know, on the balance of play United thoroughly deserved the win.”

