Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 9.40pm
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at court for the civil lawsuit trial, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

Kevin Spacey looked toward jurors on Thursday as a lawyer told them that Spacey was trying to satisfy sexual urges when he jumped on top of a then-14-year-old actor on a bed at a party in 1986, but a lawyer for the House Of Cards star said it never happened.

The opening statements in a trial expected to last less than two weeks came in a lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp, the actor who in 2017 made the first in a string of sexual misconduct allegations that left Spacey’s theatre and filmmaking career in tatters.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged encounter between the two men in 1986, when Rapp was a child actor performing in a Broadway play and Spacey, then 26, was having a breakout moment on Broadway.

Mr Rapp said the older actor invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests had left.

Mr Rapp’s lawyer, Peter Saghir, said a drunk, swaying Spacey swept him up in his arms, like a groom carrying “a bride over a threshold,” then laid him on a bed and climbed on top of him.

MrSaghir said Mr Rapp will testify he quickly wriggled away and fled to a bathroom, before encountering Spacey again near the door as he tried to leave.

“Are you sure you want to go?” the lawyer said Spacey asked him.

Mr Saghir said Spacey was trying to get Mr Rapp to stay “to gratify his sexual desire” after pressing his pelvis into Mr Rapp’s hips when they were on the bed.

“This was a deliberate act,” the lawyer said. “This is not horseplay.”

When Mr Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed in 2017 as the #MeToo movement began to grip Hollywood, Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident, “but if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

Since then, though, Spacey’s legal team has said the accusation is false. Mr Rapp never attended the party, they said. And even if it had happened as Mr Rapp described, they have argued, it wouldn’t constitute a sexual advance.

Mr Rapp wants compensation for mental and emotional suffering, medical expenses and loss of work.

Jennifer Keller, representing Spacey, said the actor has avoided discussing the case in the media and social media but was looking forward to testifying at trial.

“He wants justice,” she said. “Once you’ve heard both sides, you’ll be convinced this alleged assault never happened at all.”

Ms Keller said Mr Rapp sued Spacey, 63, and spoke out “for attention, for sympathy and to raise his own profile” as Spacey’s career made him a household name while Mr Rapp’s career never blossomed in the same way.

In 2019, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped indecent assault and battery charges filed after a man said Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar. Spacey said he was innocent. His accuser also dropped a civil lawsuit.

Spacey won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in American Beauty, a 1999 film in which he played a frustrated suburban father who lusts after his teenage daughter’s best friend.

Mr Rapp, who as a teenager acted in films including Adventures In Babysitting, was part of the original Broadway cast of Rent, and is now a regular on Star Trek: Discovery on television.

Both Mr Rapp and Spacey are expected to testify at the trial.

Other witnesses will include a psychologist who believes Mr Rapp experiences post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the encounter with Spacey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

I try to pick projects that will feel impactful for others, says Letitia Wright
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future
Greta Gerwig: Working with Adam Driver on White Noise was a ‘full-circle moment’
Six high-profile figures suing publisher of Mail over alleged unlawful activity
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ murder asks court to halt case
Judge: ‘Fake heiress’ can fight deportation on house arrest
Simon Thomas’s ‘range of emotions’ after daughter’s premature birth
Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US
David Hockney painting pictured ahead of first public sale in more than 30 years

Most Read

1
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys
2
Tesco Murraygate: £6 million housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
2
3
Thousands of Dundee residents affected by burst water main
2
4
St Andrews railway bid stalls over ‘disgraceful’ unpaid bill
5
Family speak of ‘tragic loss’ after death of Fife biker Ryan, 28
6
Dundee United eye Kevin Nisbet effect under new management team
7
Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: ‘He fits the profile’
8
Dundee businesswoman slams energy provider for price hike despite ‘fixed’ contract
9
Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of…
10
Xplore Dundee chief on why he’s ‘optimistic’ about cancellations after recruitment issues

More from The Courier

James McPake reveals why he brought Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Robbie Mahon to Dunfermline
A9 closed in both directions due to serious crash involving a car and a…
Dundee Burns Club elects new officials at 159th AGM
Dundee mum Nicole hopes funded school age childcare will address 'absolute nightmare' for parents
James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off…
Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit
Ian Murray on why third Cove match will be different with Raith Rovers squad…
Perth College UHI graduates enjoy in-person celebrations for first time in three years
Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service
ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will…

Editor's Picks